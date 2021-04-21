 ′Heaven on earth′ and other German expressions | Meet the Germans | DW | 21.04.2021

Meet the Germans

'Heaven on earth' and other German expressions

The pandemic has been dominating headlines over the year, but our planet is also begging for attention. To honor Earth Day, here are a few "down-to-earth" idioms from the German language.

  • Mushrooms sprouting up over the ground

    8 German expressions using the word 'earth'

    Wie Pilze aus der Erde schießen

    "To shoot up out of the earth," but the more common variant is "(wie Pilze) aus dem Boden schießen." It means that something appears very quickly, or that things spring up all over the place, just like mushrooms seems to multiply before your very eyes.

  • A European mole coming up out of the earth, with purple flowers in the background

    8 German expressions using the word 'earth'

    Etwas aus der Erde/aus dem Boden stampfen

    Literally, "to stomp or pound something out of the earth/the ground," the expression evokes the idea of magic and means "to make something out of nothing, to set something up quickly" — whether a building or a successful business. Not to be confused with the English "stomping ground," a place where someone used to hang out, and originally referred to a spot that animals would frequent in nature.

  • Leg and foot of a person wearing a leather shoe and stepping onto soil, with a plant growing around the ankle

    8 German expressions using the word 'earth'

    Kein Bein auf die Erde bekommen

    "You can't get a leg down on earth" means that you are unsuccessful at something, you can't gain a foothold.

  • Artwork with a red shovel in Amsterdam

    8 German expressions using the word 'earth'

    Jemanden unter die Erde bringen

    "Jemanden unter die Erde bringen" literally translates as "to place someone underground" and actually means "being at fault for a person's death." That is akin to the English "to put someone to bed with a shovel." This shovel here, however, is merely an artwork in Amsterdam.

  • A small glob with flames all around it

    8 German expressions using the word 'earth'

    Verbrannte Erde

    Literally "burned earth," it refers to a military strategy of destroying essential infrastructure, like bridges, streets, train tracks, factories, fields, food and livestock, entire villages or cities, to prevent them from being of use to one's opponent, either in one’s own land or one which a military has invaded. The tactic often results in famine or the destruction of the civil population.

  • Legs of child wearing yellow rubber boots standing on pavement covered in water

    8 German expressions using the word 'earth'

    Mit beiden Beinen auf der Erde bleiben

    "To keep standing with both legs on earth/the ground": that's what this German maxim says. What it means is to stay down-to-earth and grounded, to not delude oneself, to remain realistic.

  • An artwork of a replica of the Earth lit up from inside shown in London: a woman wearing a mask looks up at it

    8 German expressions using the word 'earth'

    Den Himmel auf Erden haben

    Who wouldn't want it: to have heaven on earth?! It's the same in German as in English. But beware if someone sometimes promises you heaven on earth (jemandem den Himmel auf Erden versprechen). If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Pictured above, Luke Jerram's artwork entitled "Gaia" was shown in London in Summer 2020.

  • Plant rising up through through the cracks of very dry earth

    8 German expressions using the word 'earth'

    Das Salz der Erde sein

    Of Biblical origins and Jesus' Sermon on the Mount, this expression is the same as in English: to be the salt of the earth. If someone is the salt of the earth, it means they are a good and honest person; they are respected for tackling challenges without complaint and remain true to their values. They are of great worth.

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


With the world this past year in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic, another global challenge — the climate crisis — took a back seat in many people's minds. Still, among many of us, the pandemic heightened our awareness that "we are all in this together." The same, of course, is true about the environment: and our responsibility to work together to tackle the challenges of climate change and acknowledging our contribution to the problem.

Earth Day is April 22, with the motto this year being "restore our Earth." According to the website, "when life around the globe returns to normal, our world cannot return to business-as-usual.

To pay tribute to Mother Earth, for "Meet the Germans," we look at German phrases using the word "earth." 

Click through the gallery above to learn some.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on  YouTube and at dw.com/MeettheGermans, as well as on Instagram.

