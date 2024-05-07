  1. Skip to content
Nature and Environment

Heatwave in Asia prompts climate-change warning

Kyle McKinnon
July 5, 2024

Millions of people across large parts of Asia are facing sweltering temperatures that are expected to continue rising. The world's second-biggest economy, China, warned of hotter and longer heatwaves across the country as a result of climate change.

