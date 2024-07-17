  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warEuropean UnionChina
ClimateEurope

Heat wave looms over southern Europe and Balkans

Nita Blake-Persen
July 17, 2024

In southern and eastern Europe, temperatures have soared above 40 degrees Celsius. The heat has caused wildfires and diminished natural water reserves. Authorities in several countries have taken protective measures, including bans on outdoor work.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iROe
Skip next section Similar stories from Europe

Similar stories from Europe

A composite image shows a world map, cocaine and a police officer with a dog

How Europe became addicted to cocaine

Europe's craving for cocaine has made gangs extremely wealthy. But the reality of the drug trade can be devastating.
PoliticsApril 8, 202414:36 min
Skip next section More on Climate from Europe

More on Climate from Europe

Anne Mahrer and Rosmarie Wyder-Walti, of the Swiss elderly women group "Senior Women for Climate Protection," talk to journalists

Swiss pensioners win European climate case

The landmark ruling in favor of Swiss seniors could have an impact on climate and environment legislation across Europe.
ClimateApril 9, 202402:26 min
Aerial view of a solar park

EU's solar industry in crisis despite new 2040 climate goals

As the EU aims for net-zero emissions, the bloc's solar industry faces heavily subsidized rivals from China, US.
ClimateFebruary 6, 202402:17 min
Europe map with plains and short destinations

Are short-haul flight bans just nonsense?

Some countries in Europe have begun to ban short-haul flights to cut their emissions. Will others follow?
ClimateAugust 25, 202309:33 min
Skip next section More on Climate from around the world

More on Climate from around the world

DW Sendung | Planet A

We need to fix landfills - here's how

Landfills cause many diseases and are a massive driver of climate change, releasing methane. What are the solutions?
ClimateJune 28, 202412:40 min
A group of people chats after receiving food donated by the World Food Programme

How El Nino contributes to drought in Africa

Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe have all declared a state of disaster, with drought destroying their harvests.
ClimateApril 15, 202401:16 min
DW Planet A | Illustration CO2 Steuer

The problem with the carbon tax

Burning coal produces cheap electricity – but also tons of emissions. Why don’t we just tax that?
ClimateMarch 15, 202411:38 min
Show more