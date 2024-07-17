Heat wave looms over southern Europe and Balkans

ClimateEuropeHeat wave looms over southern Europe and BalkansTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoClimateEuropeNita Blake-Persen07/17/2024July 17, 2024In southern and eastern Europe, temperatures have soared above 40 degrees Celsius. The heat has caused wildfires and diminished natural water reserves. Authorities in several countries have taken protective measures, including bans on outdoor work. https://p.dw.com/p/4iROeAdvertisement