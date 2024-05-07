  1. Skip to content
Nature and Environment

Heat wave in Asia prompts climate change warning

Kyle McKinnon
July 5, 2024

Millions of people across large parts of Asia are facing sweltering temperatures that are expected to continue rising. The world's second-biggest economy, China, warned of hotter and longer heatwaves across the country as a result of climate change.

