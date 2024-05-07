Heat wave in Asia prompts climate change warning

Nature and EnvironmentHeat wave in Asia prompts climate change warningTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentKyle McKinnon07/05/2024July 5, 2024Millions of people across large parts of Asia are facing sweltering temperatures that are expected to continue rising. The world's second-biggest economy, China, warned of hotter and longer heatwaves across the country as a result of climate change.https://p.dw.com/p/4huZlAdvertisement