 Heat wave hits Tunisia′s grain harvest | Eco Africa | DW | 14.07.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Eco Africa

Heat wave hits Tunisia's grain harvest

Heat and fires are laying waste to Tunisia's grain harvest, as the country struggles with food costs sent soaring by the war in Ukraine.

Watch video 03:27

More in the Media Center

DW's Eco Africa

Eco Africa — The Environment Magazine 07.07.2022

Eco Africa-Sendung (08.07.2022) entnommen. Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit der Sendung. Die Bilder benötigen als Copyright DW. Der Sendungsteaser zu dieser Sendung lautet: This week on Eco Africa we look at e-bikes making transportation more sustainable in Africa, check out a solar-powered car made in Morocco and see how divers are getting lead out of the Mediterranean.

AfricroozE: E-bikes made for the African market 07.07.2022

Eco Africa-Sendung (08.07.2022) entnommen. Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit der Sendung. Die Bilder benötigen als Copyright DW. Der Sendungsteaser zu dieser Sendung lautet: This week on Eco Africa we look at e-bikes making transportation more sustainable in Africa, check out a solar-powered car made in Morocco and see how divers are getting lead out of the Mediterranean.

Doing Your Bit: Racing with solar power 07.07.2022

Eco Africa-Sendung (08.07.2022) entnommen. Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit der Sendung. Die Bilder benötigen als Copyright DW. Der Sendungsteaser zu dieser Sendung lautet: This week on Eco Africa we look at e-bikes making transportation more sustainable in Africa, check out a solar-powered car made in Morocco and see how divers are getting lead out of the Mediterranean.

Bugs: A superfood bogged down by bureaucracy 07.07.2022

More from Eco Africa

DW's Eco Africa

Eco Africa - The Environment Magazine 14.07.2022

This week on Eco Africa, we look at how heat waves are threatening food supplies in Tunisia and how Paris is making schoolyards fit for global warming, and we meet the bug snacking on invasive plants in South Africa. This week on Eco Africa, we look at heat waves in Tunisia and how Paris is making schoolyards fit for global warming.

Paris schools adapt to climate change 14.07.2022

This week on Eco Africa, we look at how heat waves are threatening food supplies in Tunisia and how Paris is making schoolyards fit for global warming, and we meet the bug snacking on invasive plants in South Africa. This week on Eco Africa, we look at heat waves in Tunisia and how Paris is making schoolyards fit for global warming.

Working together to save the black rhino 14.07.2022

This week on Eco Africa we see how dams in Lesotho are leading to local unrest, visit communities in Uganda using bamboo to fight floods and see how a designer is integrating solar energy into life in the Netherlands. On this Eco Africa: Contentious dam building in Lesotho and shoring up riverbanks with fast-growing bamboo in Uganda.

Creating water from air 14.07.2022

Read also

This week on Eco Africa, we look at how heat waves are threatening food supplies in Tunisia and how Paris is making schoolyards fit for global warming, and we meet the bug snacking on invasive plants in South Africa. This week on Eco Africa, we look at heat waves in Tunisia and how Paris is making schoolyards fit for global warming.

Heat Wave Hits Tunisia's Grain Harvest 14.07.2022

Heat and fires are laying waste to Tunisia's grain harvest, as the country struggles with food costs sent soaring by the war in Ukraine.

Workers use their helmets to pour water to cool themselves off near a construction site on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 30, 2022. REUTERS/Amit Dave TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Climate change made deadly South Asian heat wave '30 times more likely' 23.05.2022

The burning of fossil fuels like coal and gas supercharged the heat wave that has scorched India and Pakistan in recent weeks, two separate attribution studies have found.

Niger Suffers Famine DAKORO, NIGER - AUGUST 08: Villager tend to their meager crop of millet as a storm approaches on August 8, 2005 near Dakoro, Niger. Care International distributed 50 kg bags of millet to each family in the village. The ration of millet should last a family of five for 15 days. The villages store of extra millet was used up months ago when the famine began. The current crop is due in 6 weeks and the villagers need continued rain for the next six weeks for that harvest to be sufficient. A food crisis is threatening the lives of thousands in the impoverished West African nation. A combination of sever drought and a locust plague has caused the famine which has affected at least 2 million people in Niger and approximatly 5 million in the region. Niger is the second poorest country in the world, with 64 percent of the 12 millions inhabitants surviving on less than US$1 (81 euro cents) day. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

What are millets and can they help create global food security? 09.06.2022

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed food insecurity onto the table. Could an overlooked cereal help steady the situation and feed the global population in an era of climate crisis?

TOPSHOT - A picture shows low water levels at a reservoir in drought-stricken Entrepenas near Sacedon on November 24, 2017. - Spain and Portugal are grappling with a devastating drought which has left rivers nearly dry, sparked deadly wildfires and devastated crops -- and experts warn that prolonged dry spells will become more frequent. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP) (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

Water scarcity: EU countries forced to restrict drinking water access 07.07.2022

Severe droughts and scarce rain have forced water restrictions in southern European countries. Climate change is making itself felt across the continent.