Heat wave hits Tunisia's grain harvest

Heat and fires are laying waste to Tunisia's grain harvest, as the country struggles with food costs sent soaring by the war in Ukraine.
The burning of fossil fuels like coal and gas supercharged the heat wave that has scorched India and Pakistan in recent weeks, two separate attribution studies have found.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed food insecurity onto the table. Could an overlooked cereal help steady the situation and feed the global population in an era of climate crisis?
Severe droughts and scarce rain have forced water restrictions in southern European countries. Climate change is making itself felt across the continent.
