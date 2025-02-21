  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German electionUkraine warMiddle East crisis
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
ClimateSouth Sudan

Heat wave forces South Sudan to close schools for two weeks

Dmytro Hubenko with AP
February 21, 2025

After some students collapsed in class due to the extreme heat in South Sudan, the country has closed schools for two weeks.

https://p.dw.com/p/4qq8g
Secondary school students from Bishop Mazzoldi Memorial Kindergarten and Primary School take part in a class, on the first day after the reopening of schools, on May 10, 2021 in Juba, South Sudan
The vast majority of schools in South Sudan do not have access to electricity, which could be used to power cooling systemsImage: Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images

South Sudan has ordered all schools to close for two weeks starting Friday due to an ongoing extreme heat wave that has caused some students to collapse.

According to Deputy Education Minister Martin Tako Moi, an average of 12 students have been collapsing in the country's capital Juba every day.

This is the second time the country has taken such action. In March last year, schools were closed for a similar period as temperatures rose above 40 degrees Celsius.

The majority of schools in South Sudan have makeshift structures made of iron sheets and do not have electricity for cooling systems.

Heat wave scorches South Sudan

With temperatures expected to rise to 42 degrees Celsius, Environment Minister Josephine Napwon Cosmos urged residents to stay indoors and drink water.

"Public institutions will also operate on a half-day schedule for the next two weeks. Extreme heat can be deadly, particularly for children," Napwon said according to South Sudanese broadcaster Radio Tamazuj.

Meanwhile, Acting Minister of Health Ayaa Benjamin Warille urged parents to keep their children indoors. She advised the public to avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours and stressed the importance of staying hydrated.

"Drink plenty of water and don't wait until you're thirsty to hydrate," Warille said according 

Calls to alter school calendar

A civil society group, Integrity South Sudan, accused the government of lacking proper planning and contingency plans, saying that closing schools during heat waves shows a "failure to prioritize the education of South Sudan's children."

Education workers have urged the government to consider changing the school calendar so that schools close in February and reopen in April when temperatures drop.

Abraham Kuol Nyuon, the dean of the graduate college at the University of Juba, said that the calendar should be localized based on the weather in the 10 states.

South Sudan is one of the world's youngest nations and is highly vulnerable to the effects of the climate crisis. The country has faced years of civil conflict, compounded by recurrent droughts and floods that have severely affected living conditions.

Edited by: Louis Oelofse

Dmytro Hubenko Dmytro covers stories in DW's newsroom from around the world with a particular focus on Ukraine.
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

South Sudan flood victims carry a sack of food

South Sudan floods affect 1 million people

South Sudan floods affect 1 million people

More than 60% of the population are already facing malnutrition. Now, the UN has estimated that almost 1 million people have been affected by severe flooding.
CatastropheOctober 25, 2019