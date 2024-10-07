Heat wave continues after hottest June on record

ClimateNorth AmericaHeat wave continues after hottest June on recordTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoClimateNorth AmericaDmitry Ponyavin07/10/2024July 10, 2024Global heat waves led to the hottest June since records began, and soaring temperatures show no sign of letting up in July. As locations farther north become affected, many cities across North America are experiencing unprecedented hot weather. https://p.dw.com/p/4i6tqAdvertisement