Heat wave continues after hottest June on record

Dmitry Ponyavin
July 10, 2024

Global heat waves led to the hottest June since records began, and soaring temperatures show no sign of letting up in July. As locations farther north become affected, many cities across North America are experiencing unprecedented hot weather.

