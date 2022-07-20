'Heat Aid': Berlin's new project for the homeless

Temperatures in Berlin reached a record of 39C (102F) on Wednesday. While many Berliners turned on their electric fans and pulled down the shades, those without a roof over their heads were left with few places to cool down and avoid the health risks posed by extreme heat. Among them are Lilyana and her friend Elias.

"I look like a tourist," Lilyana says, readjusting her floppy hat.

The two friends, originally from Bulgaria, sit in the shade, waiting for the doors to open at 10 am for a new pilot project launched in Berlin's Schöneberg district. The "Hitzehilfe" (Heat Aid) is open until 8 pm and offers people seeking a cool refuge a shower in privacy and a nap on one of the 30 available beds.

The 'Heat Aid' facility offers a place to rest indoors during the hot daytime hours

For Lilyana, at the "Hitzehilfe" shelter, a cool shower is top of the list. "On the streets, we can sometimes make our way with food and drink. But without a shower and without sleep, life just doesn't work," she says.

During the pandemic, the 31-year-old lost her apartment and her job. "I've been homeless for just over a year," she says. "I used to work on the streets in prostitution, but I gave that up."

Elias says he can't work because he lost all his documents. "We're starting to move forward with the paperwork now though," he says, before heading to one of the rooms for a nap.

Lilyana and her friend Elias went to the 'Heat Aid' shelter for a shower and a nap

Berlin government raising awareness

In the "Hitzehilfe" communal area, plates of freshly chopped watermelon sit ready to be snacked on. Crates of bottled water are stacked up against the wall. At the back of the room, a long table is covered in refillable bottles, suncream, hats, sleeping bags, toiletries, face masks, and fresh clothes. Laundry facilities are also on hand.

The Berlin Senate is financing the pilot project, with around €106,000. Launched by the social association IB Berlin-Brandenburg, "Hitzehilfe" aims to take to the heat off the homeless — at least for a few hours a day.

The shelter provides free meals and drink throughout the day to ward off dehydration

The building, made available by the district of Schöneberg, is usually used in the winter months for the "Kältehilfe" (Cold Aid) initiative, which provides warm shelter, particularly at night. But in the extreme heat, it's during the day that shelter is most needed.

Katja Kipping, Left Party politician and Berlin Senator for Integration, Labor, and Social Affairs said Wednesday that society should be made aware of the dangers posed by extreme temperatures.

"Many people in Berlin already have the number of the 'Kältehilfe' hotline on their phone in case they see someone in need in the winter months. But they are not as aware of the other extreme, in the summer," she says.

Berlin Senator for Social Affairs, Katja Kipping, wants to make people aware of the dangers posed by extreme heat

"So far, the project's been well-received," says social worker Artur Keil, careful to watch that the bubbling stew on the hob doesn't boil over. Food is prepared throughout the day, with row upon row of tinned soups and stews piled high on the kitchen counter.

"Most of the people who have come by are those we know from 'Kältehilfe' and news of the project has largely spread by word of mouth," says Keil.

Artur Keil says there are many familiar faces among the homeless now seeking shelter from the heat

The challenge of extreme temperatures

"What we've noticed in the first couple of days is that a lot of people just want to sleep in peace. That's almost impossible outside in these temperatures," says regional leader of the IB social association Janette Werner.

Excessive alcohol or drug consumption among some homeless people also adds to the risks, she tells DW. "After drinking a lot, for example, people don't realize when they've fallen asleep in the heat; they get badly burnt; become more dehydrated, and in the worst case can die."

On-site social workers also offer counseling and support. "When the people start to come regularly, for example, they often start to open up, and trust is developed," says Werner.

Janette Werner says that many homeless fall asleep in the scorching sun after excessive alcohol or drug consumption

Elsewhere in Berlin, 23 workers from the "Karuna" initiative are also on the road distributing water, sunscreen, sunglasses, and toiletries to people who find themselves without a home. The team has been working since 2020 and also operates several "cooling buses" where people can temporarily stay and recover from heat stress.

"If you see someone on the street, especially during this hot weather, the best thing you can do is ask if they're okay," says Werner. "If they're not, then ring emergency services. But keep in mind that anyone would be happy to get a bottle of water right now."

The "Hitzehilfe" summer pilot project runs until the end of September when the social association will evaluate which facilities were in highest demand.

Edited by: Rina Goldenberg

Staying cool in Europe's blazing summer A giant public shower In the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, a young boy cools down in a public fountain. The Baltic States in northern Europe have also been experiencing record temperatures. It was over 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) on June 26 in Vilnius.

Staying cool in Europe's blazing summer Hoping for some sea breeze The best place to be right now in Germany is by the sea. At this beach in Schleswig-Holstein, the temperatures were below 30 degrees Celsius this week. That is almost cool compared to southern Europe. But temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius are also forecast in Germany next week.

Staying cool in Europe's blazing summer Cooling off as much as possible Mallorca has been experiencing a heatwave for some time now, with temperatures as high as 39 degrees Celsius. The hot air is coming from North Africa to Central Europe via Spain. The authorities have called on the population to be careful in the extreme heat. This fountain in Palma de Mallorca is providing some respite.

Staying cool in Europe's blazing summer Taking a plunge in the Kiel Fjord In some German cities, temperatures are expected to rise to 42 degrees Celsius next week, breaking all records so far. In July 2019, a record temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Cologne/Bonn Airport. In Kiel in northern Germany, it was "only" 31 degrees when these young men jumped into the water in 2021. This year, the temperatures have been similar.

Staying cool in Europe's blazing summer Fanning away the heat The temperatures have been rising in Germany for decades now and so has the demand for fans. People can also try to keep their homes from turning into saunas by using blinds, curtains, and screens. However, the only real long-term solution is to renovate a building to make it more energy-efficient.

Staying cool in Europe's blazing summer Beating the heat with hand-held fans Folding fans can also provide some pleasant air. These first came to Europe from China in the 16th century on Portuguese ships. In the 18th century, they became an important accessory for women who wanted to protect themselves from the sunrays and mosquitoes. Fans also helped them to hide or express certain feelings. These days, the craft of fan-making is almost extinct in Europe.

Staying cool in Europe's blazing summer Umbrellas are not just for the rain People have been using umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun in Europe since the 16th century. But in Egypt, Persia, and China, they have been used for much longer and were often considered a status symbol for royals and other dignitaries. They still adorn Buddhist temples in Myanmar and Thailand. These days, tourists from Rome, such as here, to Madrid use them to shield off the rays.

Staying cool in Europe's blazing summer Drinking to keep cool Plain water can be boring. Why not jazz it up a little with cucumber, mint, lemon juice and ice? It is particularly important to stay hydrated in summer and a cool drink is as refreshing in the heat as a cup of tea or mulled wine in winter.

Staying cool in Europe's blazing summer A green air-con system The house of the Austrian artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser (1928-2000) is an oasis in the middle of the Austrian capital Vienna. Over 200 trees and bushes on the balconies, terraces and roof protect the exterior walls from the sun and ensure that the interior remains cool.

Staying cool in Europe's blazing summer A refreshing bird bath It is not only humans who are suffering from the heat and seeking cooler spots. Many birds and animals are also not used to such temperatures. This sparrow has found a fountain to cool down in.



