'Heat Aid': Berlin's new project for the homeless

An estimated 2,000-6,500 people in the German capital are homeless. Without a roof over their heads they're particularly vulnerable during days of extreme heat. A new project aims to offer some respite.
Temperatures in Berlin reached a record of 39C (102F) on Wednesday. While many Berliners turned on their electric fans and pulled down the shades, those without a roof over their heads were left with few places to cool down and avoid the health risks posed by extreme heat. Among them are Lilyana and her friend Elias.
"I look like a tourist," Lilyana says, readjusting her floppy hat.
The two friends, originally from Bulgaria, sit in the shade, waiting for the doors to open at 10 am for a new pilot project launched in Berlin's Schöneberg district. The "Hitzehilfe" (Heat Aid) is open until 8 pm and offers people seeking a cool refuge a shower in privacy and a nap on one of the 30 available beds.
For Lilyana, at the "Hitzehilfe" shelter, a cool shower is top of the list. "On the streets, we can sometimes make our way with food and drink. But without a shower and without sleep, life just doesn't work," she says.
During the pandemic, the 31-year-old lost her apartment and her job. "I've been homeless for just over a year," she says. "I used to work on the streets in prostitution, but I gave that up."
Elias says he can't work because he lost all his documents. "We're starting to move forward with the paperwork now though," he says, before heading to one of the rooms for a nap.
In the "Hitzehilfe" communal area, plates of freshly chopped watermelon sit ready to be snacked on. Crates of bottled water are stacked up against the wall. At the back of the room, a long table is covered in refillable bottles, suncream, hats, sleeping bags, toiletries, face masks, and fresh clothes. Laundry facilities are also on hand.
The Berlin Senate is financing the pilot project, with around €106,000. Launched by the social association IB Berlin-Brandenburg, "Hitzehilfe" aims to take to the heat off the homeless — at least for a few hours a day.
The building, made available by the district of Schöneberg, is usually used in the winter months for the "Kältehilfe" (Cold Aid) initiative, which provides warm shelter, particularly at night. But in the extreme heat, it's during the day that shelter is most needed.
Katja Kipping, Left Party politician and Berlin Senator for Integration, Labor, and Social Affairs said Wednesday that society should be made aware of the dangers posed by extreme temperatures.
"Many people in Berlin already have the number of the 'Kältehilfe' hotline on their phone in case they see someone in need in the winter months. But they are not as aware of the other extreme, in the summer," she says.
Berlin Senator for Social Affairs, Katja Kipping, wants to make people aware of the dangers posed by extreme heat
"So far, the project's been well-received," says social worker Artur Keil, careful to watch that the bubbling stew on the hob doesn't boil over. Food is prepared throughout the day, with row upon row of tinned soups and stews piled high on the kitchen counter.
"Most of the people who have come by are those we know from 'Kältehilfe' and news of the project has largely spread by word of mouth," says Keil.
"What we've noticed in the first couple of days is that a lot of people just want to sleep in peace. That's almost impossible outside in these temperatures," says regional leader of the IB social association Janette Werner.
Excessive alcohol or drug consumption among some homeless people also adds to the risks, she tells DW. "After drinking a lot, for example, people don't realize when they've fallen asleep in the heat; they get badly burnt; become more dehydrated, and in the worst case can die."
On-site social workers also offer counseling and support. "When the people start to come regularly, for example, they often start to open up, and trust is developed," says Werner.
Janette Werner says that many homeless fall asleep in the scorching sun after excessive alcohol or drug consumption
Elsewhere in Berlin, 23 workers from the "Karuna" initiative are also on the road distributing water, sunscreen, sunglasses, and toiletries to people who find themselves without a home. The team has been working since 2020 and also operates several "cooling buses" where people can temporarily stay and recover from heat stress.
"If you see someone on the street, especially during this hot weather, the best thing you can do is ask if they're okay," says Werner. "If they're not, then ring emergency services. But keep in mind that anyone would be happy to get a bottle of water right now."
The "Hitzehilfe" summer pilot project runs until the end of September when the social association will evaluate which facilities were in highest demand.
Edited by: Rina Goldenberg
