Healthy Hair

How do we keep it in good condition; what can we do against hair loss; how does it feel to go gray in your teens?

Better bites for better hair

In 2021 the global hair care market generated nearly 70 billion euros. But do products really help? Dermatologists say the right food can also keep your hair healthy and glossy.

Treating hereditary hair loss

An infection, such as COVID-19, can lead to sudden hair loss. Usually it's only temporary. Alopecia and hereditary hair loss are different - but can be slowed down with treatment.

Of mice and men - Hair!

Professor Alexander Steinkasserer researches proteins to treat rheumatism. But during animal testing he noticed that mice treated with a particular protein grew thicker fur as a side-effect. Could it combat male pattern baldness?

Hair removal methods

We all want a healthy head of hair, but many of us prefer to keep the rest of our bodies as hairless as possible. Shaving, depilating, waxing, lasering....what's the best way of removing unwanted hair?



Premature greying

Nobody's happy about going grey, and it can be especially upsetting if it happens prematurely. But hair dye can be damaging, and what's wrong with grey hair anyway? These days people are learning to love their grey hair!

Keeping the back supple

Mindfulness trainer Martin Schmid demonstrates a back exercise.

