Healthcare CEO shooting suspect indicted on murder charges

The suspect, Luigi M., was indicted in New York on first-degree murder charges for the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO has been indicted on 11 charges, including murder as an act of terrorism, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the CEO's death "was a killing that was intended to evoke terror. And we’ve seen that reaction."

The suspect, Luigi M., already was charged with murder in the killing of Brian Thompson, but the terror allegation is new.

Bragg addressed the media during a news conference, calling Thompson’s slaying a “brazen, targeted and premeditated shooting."

"This was a frightening, well-planned, targeted murder that was intended to cause shock and attention and intimidation," Bragg said. "The intent was to sow terror."

If convicted, Luigi M. faces life in prison without parole.

Luigi M. currently held in Pennsylvania jail

Luigi M. was arrested after the search for the killer behind the healthcare executive's death mesmerized Americans.

He was ultimately arrested in Pennsylvania, where he was charged with gun and forgery offenses.

He has been locked up there without bail and is fighting extradition to New York.

Mangione has two court hearings scheduled for Thursday in Pennsylvania, including an extradition hearing, Bragg noted.

The shooting also saw a dark and disturbing discourse with people cheering on the assailant for having exposed cracks in the healthcare system Image: New York City Police Department/Zuma/picture alliance

Anger at US health system

The assassination of Brian Thompson has exposed people's anger toward the healthcare industry.

Americans are mainly dependent on employers for health insurance since the country does not have a system of universal health care.

Private health care is very expensive. Some 500,000 people file for personal bankruptcy each year due to medical debt.

UnitedHealthcare, often criticized for rejecting doctor-prescribed treatments, became a focal point of public ire, despite the insurer confirming that Luigi M. was never a client.

*Editor's note: DW follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and obliges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.

