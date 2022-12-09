  1. Skip to content
ZDF-Beitrag | Dr. Future - Wenn der Computer heilen hilft
Image: ZDF

Healing with the Help of AI

33 minutes ago

Artificial intelligence is changing health care. It promises better diagnoses and fewer mistakes, and all in less time.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KiMf

While some associate AI with a frightening dystopian future, many doctors see it as a source of support.

To help them care for patients, doctors are programming apps and supplying AI with data. At Berlin’s Charité hospital, Professor Surjo Soekadar is researching how neurotechnology might support paralysis patients in their everyday lives - for example, via assistance systems that are controlled via their thoughts.

This could offer hope to people like Guido Schule and Anne Nitzer. Nitzer had a stroke shortly after the birth of her second child and has been unable to move or speak since then - even though she is fully conscious.

At Vienna General Hospital (AKH) Professor Ursula Schmidt-Erfurth has already developed an AI-based diagnostic tool that has been licensed for use. Nowadays, she is researching how AI could improve both the diagnosis and the treatment of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). This chronic eye disease can lead to loss of vision - even with treatment. This is a fate that Oskar Zlamala could face. But since the retiree began treatment at the AKH Vienna, he is hoping that it might be possible to halt the progression of his illness. 

Computer science experts and medics are also working together to help the Essen University Hospital go digital. Dr. Felix Nensa and Professor Arzu Oezcelik are improving care for transplant patients with the help of artificial intelligence. AI can calculate the size of organs, like the liver, for example, much more precisely and more quickly than people - and thereby improve outcomes and the safety of the procedure.
 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 12.12.2022 – 18:15 UTC
MON 12.12.2022 – 23:30 UTC
TUE 13.12.2022 – 03:30 UTC
TUE 13.12.2022 – 09:15 UTC
TUE 13.12.2022 – 12:30 UTC
TUE 13.12.2022 – 21:30 UTC
WED 14.12.2022 – 07:30 UTC
WED 14.12.2022 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

TUE 13.12.2022 – 09:15 UTC
WED 14.12.2022 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

