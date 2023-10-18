Healing After War

How do you cope with armed conflict? We travel across Africa and meet the young people facing down fear and bringing hope.

Explainer: Ethiopia war

The Tigray War ended on November 3, 2022, two years after rising tensions escalated into a full-blown civil war. We look back at what brought deadly conflict to Ethiopia.

The rise of young women from war-torn Ethiopia

Tigrayan women and girls celebrate their first Ashenda festival since a brutal civil war broke out in Ethiopia. For one week, men give small gifts, while women wear traditional dresses and gather in celebration. Tigrayan women fought in the war, and widespread sexual violence and murder targeted young women. This year’s Ashenda festival calls to celebrate peace!

Street debate: Is Freetown still affected by the war 20 years later?

Edith Kimani talks to young Sierra Leoneans about the effects of the civil war in the country 20 years after. The young generation that experienced it, are now in their mid-30s and battle with memories and trauma. How are they keeping up, and what does the country need to do to make up for lost time?

Cameroon: Anglophone crisis put kids' right to education at risk

Did you know that in Anglophone Cameroon, schoolkids don't wear uniforms? It's to avoid being identified by attackers. Also, they don't attend school on Mondays. Our teen reporter, 16-year-old Lum Precious, speaks with her peers in the first episode of GirlZ Off Mute from Cameroon. They appeal to President Paul Biya to act immediately so that kids no longer fear being attacked on their way to school.

