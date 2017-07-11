 Head of Khmer Rouge torture prison, Comrade Duch, dies aged 77 | News | DW | 02.09.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Head of Khmer Rouge torture prison, Comrade Duch, dies aged 77

Comrade Duch was a Cambodian war criminal sentenced to life in prison and former head of the Khmer Rouge movement. He was found dead in his cell.

Kaing Guek Eav (Getty Images/Extraordinary Chamber in the Courts of Cambodia)

Comrade Duch, the head of the Khmer Rouge and the person who ran Cambodia's notorious S-21 prison during the country's genocide, died on Wednesday, a spokesman for the tribunal that convicted him of war crimes in 2010 said.

Duch, 77, whose given name was Kaing Guek Eav, was the first Khmer Rouge commander convicted of crimes against humanity, before being sentenced in 2012.

Appeal rejected

The former leader of the Khmer Rouge appealed against his conviction but a UN-backed tribunal rejected his suggestion that he was a junior official merely following orders.

He died while serving a life sentence.

Read more: Clearing Cambodia's leftover land mines: A dangerous job

"Duch died this morning at 00:52 a.m. (1752 GMT on Tuesday), on September 2 at Khmer Soviet Friendship Hospital. Details of what he died of, I can't tell," Khmer Rouge tribunal spokesman Neth Pheaktra said.

Media reports suggested on Monday the former S-21 prison chief had been hospitalized after falling seriously ill in Kandal provincial prison.

jsi/aw (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Khmer Rouge 'brother number 2' Nuon Chea dies

Nuon Chea, one of the Khmer Rouge's last surviving members, had been serving a life sentence in Cambodia for genocide and crimes against humanity.  

Cambodia NGO encourages citizens to reclaim legal rights

Development work can be politically effective even in an autocratic country. A Cambodian NGO has demonstrated this by educating citizens about their legal rights and thus combating poverty in the Southeast Asian country.  

Advertisement