Head of Dutch right-to-die group arrested

Dutch authorities on Wednesday detained the chairman of a right-to-die campaign group on suspicion of involvement in assisted suicide.

"A 73-year-old man from Apeldoorn was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of involvement in assisted suicide," Dutch prosecutors said in a statement.

The suspect's home in the central town of Apeldoorn and another property elsewhere in the Netherlands were searched on Tuesday, they added.

"The man is specifically suspected of participating in a criminal organization whose object is to commit and/or plan the crime of assisted suicide," prosecutors said.

The Final Will Cooperative

Prosecutors didn't identify the suspect, but the organization he leads, called the Final Will Cooperative (CLW) confirmed that its chairman, Jos van Wijk, had been detained.

The Associated Press and French news agency AFP reported they received emails form the cooperative stating it "regrets that the Public Prosecution Service has decided to arrest its chairman," and that "since its inception in 2013, the CLW has consciously acted within the law."

The organization said it aimed to make it "possible within the applicable law that citizens can end their own lives in a dignified and safe manner, whenever they wish," adding that it "looks ahead to the further procedure with confidence."

Dutch media reported that a member of the cooperative from the southern city of Eindhoven had been arrested in July in connection with the deaths of at least six people who were allegedly supplied with some sort of powder.

The group halted home meetings of its members after the arrest over fears they were being used to set up deals to purchase the drugs, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported.

In 2002, The Netherlands became the first country in the world to legalize euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide under strict guidelines. It is illegal, however, for somebody who is not a doctor to assist in suicide.





