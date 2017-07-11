Head of Barclays bank steps down amid Jeffrey Epstein probe

The British bank Barclays said on Monday that its CEO, Jes Staley, resigned following a preliminary investigation into his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"It should be noted that the investigation makes no findings that Mr. Staley saw, or was aware of, any of Mr. Epstein's alleged crimes, which was the central question underpinning Barclays' support for Mr Staley following the arrest of Mr Epstein in the summer of 2019," Barclays said in a statement.

The Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulatory Authority gave the preliminary conclusion of their investigation on Friday.

"In view of those conclusions, and Mr Staley's intention to contest them, the Board and Mr Staley have agreed that he will step down from his role as Group Chief Executive and as a director of Barclays," the bank said.

