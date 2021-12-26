'He was a legend': South Africans on Desmond Tutu's death

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
One of South Africa's giants in the fight against the apartheid regime in the 20th century, Desmond Tutu remained a critical voice in the country's politics throughout his life.
Desmond Tutu, a key ally to Nelson Mandela in South Africa's fight against apartheid, has died at the age of 90. World leaders remembered his role as a "moral compass" and "his great warmth and humor."
The key to the Robben Island prison cell is being put up for sale by Nelson Mandela's former jailer. Mandela's oldest daughter approved its sale, but South African officials have objected to the auction.
Many in South Africa believe FW de Klerk and others should have faced justice for the crimes committed during the apartheid era. The last white president died on Thursday at the age of 85 after a battle with cancer.
