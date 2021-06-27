Hazard warning: Belgium dump holders Portugal out of Euro 2020

Belgium 1-0 Portugal, Seville

(T. Hazard 42')

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys being the center of attention, so it was only fitting that he played a starring role in the build-up to the only goal of the game.

When the five-time Ballon d'Or winner rushed to close down Thibaut Courtois towards the end of the first half, the Belgium goalkeeper remained calm in his own penalty area and sold Ronaldo a clever dummy, to the delight of the Belgian fans behind his goal.

From there, Courtois launched an attack down the left wing which culminated in Thorgan Hazard smashing a vicious, dipping, swerving shot beyond Rui Patricio and into the back of the Portuguese net.

It was to be Belgium's only shot on target, but it was all they needed as they produced a tactically mature performance to set up a quarterfinal against Italy in Munich.

Dynamic Dortmund duo

The goal was emblematic of the Diables Rouges' (Red Devils') approach to the game, keeping the talented Portuguese attack at bay with five at the back, before switching to a 3-4-3 to spring dangerous counterattacks.

Kevin de Bruyne, who was substituted after half-time, and Romelu Lukaku, whose decision-making was askew in key moments, didn't have their best games. But it didn't matter because the wingbacks certainly did.

Hazard on the left and Thomas Meunier on the right, both of Borussia Dortmund, were tireless in attack and defense, up and down their respective flanks. Hazard's strike will take the headlines, but Meunier had already come close to a spectacular goal of his own, curling just wide with the outside of his right foot.

Such are the options that head coach Roberto Martinez has in this Belgium side, still technically the best team in the world according to the current FIFA rankings, although many had suggested that the "Golden Generation" may have missed their chance when they lost to France in the 2018 World Cup semifinal.

The French may yet lie in wait at the same stage again, but Belgium will first go into the quarterfinal against Italy full of confidence and belief that their moment is still to come.

Renato Sanches struggled at Bayern Munich but have rediscovered his form at Lille.

Renato's relaunch, Ronaldo's regrets

As for the now dethroned champions, they didn't go down without a fight.

Renato Sanches, having recovered from a disappointing spell with Bayern Munich to become a French champion with Lille, was Portugal's best player in the first half, conducting their play until Hazard's goal. Still only 23, his performances at this tournament won't have done his reputation any harm.

Ronaldo saw a free-kick palmed away by Courtois but became more influential in the second half, dancing past three red shirts to set up a chance for Diogo Jota and flicking on a cross which substitute Andre Silva almost squeezed home.

Raphael Guerreiro hit the post late on as Portugal pushed for an equalizer, but it was his Dortmund teammates Hazard and Meunier who came out on top as Belgium held on.