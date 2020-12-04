 Hayabusa2: Capsule with asteroid samples scheduled to return to Earth | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 04.12.2020

Science

Hayabusa2: Capsule with asteroid samples scheduled to return to Earth

The Japanese space probe Hayabusa2 is to deliver samples of asteroid Ryugu to Earth this Saturday night. A year and a half ago, it extracted dust and rocks in an elaborate maneuver.

The landing capsule of Hayabusa 2 returning to Earth.

In the desert of South Australia on Sunday, December 6 at around 4:30 a.m. local time, a container of dust and rock samples from asteroid 162173 Ryugu will touch down on the Woomera test site. In Central Europe it will still be around 7 p.m. Saturday. Hayabusa 2, the probe carrying the samples, has been on its way back to Earth for a little more than a year. 

Just 13 hours before the landing of the valuable cargo, satellite experts from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will enter the phase of the landing operation concerning the separation of the landing capsule from the space probe. At the point of ejection, the Hayabusa2 (the "Falcon 2")  will be about 220,000 kilometers from Earth — just over half as far away as the moon. 

The detached, heat-protected landing capsule will reach the Earth via parachute, which is similar to the way manned space capsules return — only it is much smaller.  

Hayabusa2 taking samples from asteroid Ryugu.

Hayabusa2 collected asteroid dust and rocks.

Two landings led to success

The collection of the asteroid rock samples was a difficult operation. On February 22, 2019, the probe landed on Ryugu for the first time and loosened dust and rocks. In April 2019, the probe fired a copper projectile at Ryugu's surface to create a crater in order to expose even more dust. Thereafter, on July 11, 2019 Hayabusa2 landed on the asteroid a second time to collect the debris samples. In that moment, the probe was about 300 million kilometers away from Earth.

After the probe successfully collected its samples, it circled and measured the asteroid and collected more data with its remote sensing instruments until November 13. At that point, Hayabusa2 finally began its return flight to Earth, because the constellation of orbits was favorable. 

The components of Hayabusa2's mission — an orbiter and a lander —  may seem to resemble the journey of Rosetta and Philae to the comet Tschuri (2004-2016), but only at first glance. One marked difference between the missions is that the Rosetta spacecraft did not send a capsule with rock samples back to Earth.

Low gravity as a challenge

A major challenge for the mission was Ryugu's low gravity. For this reason, the landing maneuvers had to be initiated carefully, as there was a danger that the probe would bounce off the asteroid's surface and tumble uncontrollably. 

However, this is not the first time JAXA has brought asteroid dust to Earth. The probe Hayabusa succeeded in doing so for the first time in 2010. 

Space probe Hayabusa2

Hayabusa2 from below. Easily visible: The nozzle for taking samples.

A long journey

Hayabusa2 has been travelling for more than six years — since December 3, 2014 to be exact. On June 27, 2018, the probe reached the asteroid that bears the name of a mystical Japanese underwater castle: Ryugu. 

Asteroids, like comets, are original celestial bodies. They allow us to look back into the history of the origin of the solar system more than four billion years ago. This makes them interesting for researchers. But asteroids are also in focus because they are a potential threat to us.

Ryugu's trajectory may be far away from Earth for the next few centuries, but similar asteroids near Earth could one day become quite dangerous. Therefore, planetary researchers want to learn as much as possible about these types of celestial bodies.

A German-Japanese-French lander

Besides the complicated sample collection mission, Hayabusa2 did more than just land on Ryugu twice. Before that, it dropped three other landers on Ryugu. First the probe launched two Japanese Minerva II mini-landing robots  on September 22, 2018. On October 3, Hayabusa2 then successfully dropped the Franco-German Mobile Asteroid Surface Scout, or "MASCOT"  for short.  

Lander MASCOT, part of the Hayabusa2 project

MASCOT was an unusual lander — dropping uncontrollably like a box. But it had a swing arm to change its position after impact.

The mission is a complete success so far 

MASCOT weighs 9.6 kilograms. It was built by the German Aerospace Center (DLR) and the French space agency (CNES).

MASCOT's swing arm allowed it to bounce on the asteroid's surface, which allows it to prove and change its position in the event that it fell in an unfavorable position. It was equipped with a camera, a radiometer, a spectral microscope and a magnetometer. 

Watch video 07:38

Asteroids: The new gold rush 

The use of MASCOT lasted only a few hours, but under extreme weather conditions. Temperatures on site ranged from minus 47 to 63 degrees Celsius. Afterwards the lander remained on the asteroid. 

Hayabusa2 had an infrared spectrometer to measure the mineral and water content and a thermal imaging camera to study the temperature and thermal inertia of the asteroid. 

Currently, NASA's Osiris-REx probe is also exploring the asteroid 101955 Bennu, also known as 1999RQ. It has taken soil samples, which it expects to bring back to Earth in 2023. Bennu is more dangerous than Ryugu, and the probability that it will hit the Earth during the last quarter of the 22nd century stands at 1:2700. 

  • default

    Threat from above

    European early warning system

    About 10,000 asteroids loom close to Earth. They could be dangerous. The European Space Agency (ESA) is building an early warning system in Frascati, Italy. Data from telescopes like this one on Tenerife will be collated there.

  • default

    Threat from above

    Passing blast

    If you're wondering how important early warning systems are, think of the meteorite that struck Earth near Chelyabinsk in Russia on 15 February 2013. The blast was estimated to have been as strong as between 100 and 1000 kilotons of TNT explosives. Almost 1500 people were injured.

  • default

    Threat from above

    A big splash

    Before it had burned up in the Earth's atmosphere, the meteorite is estimated to have had a diameter of 20 meters. All that was left was a piece weighing only about a kilogram. But it still managed to smash a six meter wide hole in the ice.

  • default

    Threat from above

    Bigger and badder

    But an asteroid named "2012 DA14" was much more dangerous. It weighed 130,000 tons. On the same day as the Chelyabinsk strike, 2012 DA14 flew passed our planet at a distance of just 27,000 kilometers. That is closer than some satellites.

  • default

    Threat from above

    Whizz by Earth

    A number of other asteroids and comets are expected to come close to Earth this year. Scientists are keeping a close eye on them because even the smallest rocks can be dangerous.

  • default

    Threat from above

    Comets and shooting stars

    Comets consist of a cloud of gas and a huge tail of gas, stones and particles of dust. When the tiny grains of dust from a comet scrape the Earth's atmosphere, they can get as hot as 3,000 degrees Celsius. They start to glow and become a shooting star.

  • default

    Threat from above

    The most famous meteor shower

    The Perseids are a prolific meteor shower, associated with the comet Swift-Tuttle. Every summer, the meteor shower crosses the Earth's orbit. The Perseids are named after the constellation they are closest to when they can be seen. It is derived from Perseus, a character from Greek mythology.

  • default

    Threat from above

    When meteoroids don't burn up

    Meteors dust burns up in our atmosphere. Most meteorites (meteoroids that survive falling through the atmosphere) are harmless and are often no bigger than a stone. But large meteorites can cause a lot of damage. One of the largest meteorite craters is the Barringer Crater in Arizona. It has a diameter of 1,000 meters and is 50,000 years old.

  • Flash-Galerie Meteorit

    Threat from above

    End of an era

    About 65 million years ago, a giant meteorite slammed into the Yucatan Peninsula (simulated in the image to the right). It led to the creation of the Chicxulub Crater, which is more than 180 kilometers in diameter. Experts believe the impact wiped out the dinosaurs. More recent evidence suggests that debris from a collision between two asteroids 160 million years ago led to the event.

  • default

    Threat from above

    Burnt rocks from outer space

    Meteorites look like burnt rocks. Their crust is formed when the meteorite melts upon entering the Earth's atmosphere. Other planets are also struck by meteorites. NASA's Opportunity Rover discovered the first extraterrestrial meteorites on Mars in 2005.

  • default

    Threat from above

    Dust and gas

    It's not just the dust from comets that reaches Earth - but the comets do, too. Experts believe comets to be bits leftover from the creation of planets. They may also hold secrets about the beginnings of our solar system.

  • default

    Threat from above

    Large chunks of rock

    Almost all of meteorites found on Earth have come from asteroids - that is 99.8 percent of the more than 30,000. And just like comets, asteroids are created when a planet is being formed. They have no permanent atmosphere and hardly any gravity.

  • default

    Threat from above

    And after all that...

    ... the chance of a large asteroid hitting Earth in the next 100 years is (said to be) quite small.

    Author: F. Schmidt / J. Hartl / jbr


