 Hawaii′s Kilauea volcano erupts | News | DW | 30.09.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts

Scientists said the eruption's activity was contained within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and would not pose a threat to residents nearby.

A large lava lake formed in the crater of the Kilauea volcano

A large lava lake formed in the crater of the Kilauea volcano

The Kilauea Volcano on the US island of Hawaii began erupting late Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. 

The volcano sits within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, away from residential and commercial areas, so it does not pose any immediate threat to the public, authorities said.

"We're not seeing any indications that lava is moving into the lower part of the east rift zone where people live. Currently all the activity is within the park.'' said Ken Hon, USGS scientist in charge of Hawaii Volcano Observatory.

This is a developing story, more details to come...

jcg/rt (AP, Reuters)

Advertisement