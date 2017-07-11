Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts

The Kilauea Volcano on the US island of Hawaii began erupting late Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. Footage of the volcano's crater showed lava fountains covering its floor and clouds of volcanic gas rising into the air.

"What was once a cooling lava lake is now a new fissure eruption," USGS Volcanoes said in a tweet.

The volcano sits within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, away from residential and commercial areas, so it does not pose any immediate threat to the public, authorities said.

"We're not seeing any indications that lava is moving into the lower part of the east rift zone where people live. Currently all the activity is within the park.'' said Ken Hon, USGS scientist in charge of Hawaii Volcano Observatory.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park spokesperson Jessica Ferracane told the AP that she expected the eruption to draw tens of thousands of visitors to the park.

"This eruption is going to draw many people to the park, we're already seeing people come into the park, drive in after dark tonight,'' Ferracane said.

"Really need people to remember that we are in the middle of a pandemic and they need to stay safe and to keep us safe, too,'' she added.

"If you're sick, please don't come. Come visit another day. Enjoy the views from the webcam,'' Ferracane stressed. "We really want to not have these current eruption conditions increase the spread of COVID.''

Previous eruption was destructive

Although Kilauea does not pose a threat right now, this has not always been the case. The volcano's last major eruption in 2018 destroyed more than 700 homes and displaced thousands of residents. The lava flow reduced landmarks, streets and neighborhoods to a vast field of blackened boulders and volcanic shard.

The activity lasted four months, as Kilauea spewed enough lava to fill 320,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Its lava buried an area more than half the size of Manhattan in up to 80 feet (24 meters).

Kilauea began erupting in 1983 and since then, its streams of lava have occasionally rolled over rural farms and homes, with the lava sometimes reaching the ocean.

