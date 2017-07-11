Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts

The Kilauea Volcano on the US island of Hawaii began erupting late Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. Footage of the volcano's crater showed lava fountains covering its floor and clouds of volcanic gas rising into the air.

The volcano sits within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, away from residential and commercial areas, so it does not pose any immediate threat to the public, authorities said.

"We're not seeing any indications that lava is moving into the lower part of the east rift zone where people live. Currently all the activity is within the park.'' said Ken Hon, USGS scientist in charge of Hawaii Volcano Observatory.

This is a developing story, more details to come...

