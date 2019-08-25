Hawaii: Wreckage of missing helicopter found

Rescue authorities said on Friday they had found the wreckage of a tour helicopter with seven people on board that went missing off the coast of the island state.

The crash site was found in a mountainous area on the island of Kauai.

Further resources are being sent to the area and a search for survivors is underway, officials said.

Rescue efforts challenged by low visibility

The search for the chopper began on Thursday evening, but low visibility, rain and choppy seas in the remote north of Kauai island has made rescue efforts challenging.

"Those conditions are not ideal,'' Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir said.

The helicopter was carrying a pilot and six passengers, two of whom were believed to be minors, a statement from the Coast Guard said.

A boat and a helicopter were sent to scour the area when the helicopter company raised an alarm around 40 minutes after the tour of Kauai's Na Pali Coast was due back on Thursday evening, the release added.

"We have trained crews responding and on scene searching for any signs of the helicopter and those aboard," said Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Cox, according to local media.

The chopper has an electronic locator on board but no signals had been received, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard helicopter and crew are being supported by the US Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 at Kaneohe Bay.

A Coast Guard vessel and crew were also launched from Honolulu.

Helicopter tours are common along the island's stunning northern coast.

