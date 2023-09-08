  1. Skip to content
Hawaii wildfires declared a 'major disaster'

2 hours ago

The wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui continue to burn, with dozens killed and thousands evacuated or even jumping into the sea to escape the flames. The old town of Lahaina, once the capital of the Hawaiian kingdom, has been reduced to ash.

The Hawaiian island of Maui has been devastated by fires fanned by winds from a Pacific hurricane.

Hawaii wildfires declared a 'major disaster'

Catastrophe2 hours ago01:29 min
