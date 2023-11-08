  1. Skip to content
Hawaii wildfires: Death toll on Maui rises to 93

Steven Gislam
2 hours ago

The death toll from a wildfire that ripped through the centuries-old town of Lahaina has climbed to 93. But authorities warned that the search was still in its early stages. Some residents have returned to find almost their entire town in ashes.

