Hawaii wildfires: Death toll on Maui rises to 93

CatastropheUnited States of AmericaHawaii wildfires: Death toll on Maui rises to 93To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheUnited States of AmericaSteven Gislam2 hours ago2 hours agoThe death toll from a wildfire that ripped through the centuries-old town of Lahaina has climbed to 93. But authorities warned that the search was still in its early stages. Some residents have returned to find almost their entire town in ashes. https://p.dw.com/p/4V73DAdvertisement