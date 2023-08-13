  1. Skip to content
CatastropheUnited States of America

Hawaii wildfire death toll nears 100 as search continues

Elena Gyldenkerne
59 minutes ago

The death toll from the wildfires on the island of Maui has risen to more than 90, but authorities warn that the effort to find and identify the dead is still in its early stages. Many residents say the received no warning of the fires.

DW's Top Story

Christian Lindner talking to journalists after arriving at the train station in Kyiv

Ukraine updates: German finance minister arrives in Kyiv

Conflicts2 hours ago
More stories from DW

Africa

Members of a military council that staged a coup in Niger attend a rally at a stadium in Niamey, Niger

ECOWAS military plans in Niger could lead to wider conflict

Politics18 hours ago
Asia

Indian and Pakistani soldiers lower their respective national flags during a flag off ceremony at India and Pakistan joint border check post, Wagah

Many young Pakistanis want stronger ties with India

Society20 hours ago03:25 min
Germany

Afghan refugees crouching in a military Airpus plane

Afghanistan: What happened to Germany's local staff?

Society3 minutes ago
Europe

Azerbaijani checkpoint at entry of Lachin corridor, Nagorno-Karabakh's land link with Armenia

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: Could it escalate again?

ConflictsAugust 13, 2023
Middle East

Zain Masri at her desk in Dubai, digitalizing a pattern of Palestinian embroidery

The first digital Palestinian embroidery database

SocietyAugust 12, 2023
North America

A destroyed house is surrounded by debris and charred palm trees in the town of Lahaina on Hawaii's island of Maui.

Hawaii wildfire response under scrutiny

Catastrophe17 hours ago01:38 min
