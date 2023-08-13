Hawaii wildfire death toll nears 100 as search continues

CatastropheUnited States of AmericaHawaii wildfire death toll nears 100 as search continuesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheUnited States of AmericaElena Gyldenkerne59 minutes ago59 minutes agoThe death toll from the wildfires on the island of Maui has risen to more than 90, but authorities warn that the effort to find and identify the dead is still in its early stages. Many residents say the received no warning of the fires.https://p.dw.com/p/4V80SAdvertisement