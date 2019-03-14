 Hawaii skydiving plane crash kills 11 | News | DW | 22.06.2019

News

Hawaii skydiving plane crash kills 11

A skydiving plane in Hawaii has crashed, killing all 11 employees and customers on board. The twin-engine craft was built in the 1960s.

This photo taken on August 27, 2018 shows a Beechcraft 200 Super King Air of APG Airlines as it flies above Toulouse

A skydiving plane crashed after take off from a small airport on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, killing all 11 people on board, officials said Saturday.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation tweeted that officials "confirmed there were 11 people on board the plane that went down soon after takeoff from Dillingham Airfield with no survivors."

Earlier, authorities had said that nine people were onboard the twin-engine Beechcraft King Air plane when it crashed at about 6:30 p.m. local time (04:30 UTC) on Friday.

The plane was manufactured in 1967 and operated by Oahu Parachute Center skydiving company.

USA Flugzeugabsturz auf Hawaii (picture alliance/AP Photo/Bruce Asato/Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

Debris from the plane lies on the ground near a fence surrounding Dillingham Airfield

Those onboard were believed to have been both employees and customers. The company offers tandem skydives in which the customer is attached to the employee.

On its website, the company encourages customers to "experience the beauty Hawaii" from over 10,000 feet (3,000 meters) at 120 mph (193 kph). 

Watch video 04:49

Dancing with the wind

cw/aw (AP, Reuters)

