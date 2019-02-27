 Have you ever dressed up and, if so, on what occasion? | Euromaxx | DW | 01.03.2019

Euromaxx

Have you ever dressed up and, if so, on what occasion?

Why do we enjoy dressing up and role-playing?  Euromaxx shows you the most beautiful costumes for the carnival in Venice. Send us a photo of how you dressed up and why.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Lieblingskostüm

Dressing up has a long tradition: Carnival was celebrated in Venice more than 900 years ago. The masks offered anonymity – social barriers were removed, and nobles disguised themselves as servants and servants as nobles. The Venice Carnival attracts thousands of tourists every year.

Euromaxx shows you the most beautiful costumes for the carnival in Venice – which come from Bielefeld. We visit Horst Raack from the Costumi company. He has already received several awards from the jury of experts in Venice for the best costumes.

Have you ever dressed up before? Did you wear a Venetian-style mask as well? Or a complete costume? Is dressing up part of your special carnival celebration? We are looking forward to seeing your photos. As a thank-you, you will enter our draw to win an exclusive Euromaxx-design wristwatch.

The closing date for entries is 8 March 2019, 12 noon UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck.

 

 

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

