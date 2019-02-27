Have you ever dressed up and, if so, on what occasion?

Dressing up has a long tradition: Carnival was celebrated in Venice more than 900 years ago. The masks offered anonymity – social barriers were removed, and nobles disguised themselves as servants and servants as nobles. The Venice Carnival attracts thousands of tourists every year.

Euromaxx shows you the most beautiful costumes for the carnival in Venice – which come from Bielefeld. We visit Horst Raack from the Costumi company. He has already received several awards from the jury of experts in Venice for the best costumes.

