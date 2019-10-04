 Have you ever baked something extra special? | Lifestyle | DW | 27.11.2019

Lifestyle

Have you ever baked something extra special?

We asked you for a picture of your most beautiful baking creations. Find out here if you won a wristwatch with the exclusive DW design!

Gewinner Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Backkunst (Gladys Lourdes Blanco Chávez)

So many of you sent us pictures of the splendid works of art you've created in the kitchen. We got some many entries, and the results were mouthwatering! Thank you so much to everyone who took part!
But only one can be a lucky winner. We're giving away a wristwatch in the exclusive DW design. And the winner is: Gladys Lourdes Blanco Chávez from Bolivia, who created this magnificent masterpieces.
Congratulations!

Gewinner Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Backkunst (Gladys Lourdes Blanco Chávez)

