Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to visit Berlin for talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. With their positions on the war in the Middle East far apart, the visit is likely to be frosty.

Turkish-German relations may have reached an all-time low, with the countries' differing views on the conflict between Israel and Hamas seen as the main cause. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been critical of Israel, while defending Hamas. Turkey's Western allies, such as Germany, consider Hamas a terrorist organization.