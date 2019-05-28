 Haul of cocaine sent to Japanese port city ′by mistake′? | News | DW | 08.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Haul of cocaine sent to Japanese port city 'by mistake'?

Japanese authorities have seized a record shipment of cocaine worth $73 million in the port city of Kobe. Sources believe the drugs may have been sent there by accident.

Kobe Port in west Japan

Japanese authorities seized 400 kilograms (882 pounds) of cocaine in a bust in Kobe, a port city in the west of Japan, local sources said on Thursday.

Authorities found the drugs in shipping containers at the port. It is unclear where they came from. An investigation is ongoing. The local sources say it is possible the drugs were sent to Kobe by mistake.

The bust occurred in October and was "record-breaking in terms of volume" in Japan, a customs spokesman said. The drugs are estimated to be worth around $73 million (€66 million).

Read more: Berlin: 'Cocaine taxis' are a growing problem

The previous national record of 177 kilograms, set in August this year, is less than half the volume of this new bust.

Japan has a harsh attitude towards drug use, with strict drug laws and strong public shaming of offenders.

Nevertheless, cocaine use is on the rise in the country, particularly among young people.

Drug smuggling is a key business for crime syndicates in Japan.

Watch video 02:24

Patrolling one of the world's most notorious drug routes

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Japanese man dies on plane with 246 cocaine wraps in stomach

A man has died mid-flight after suffering convulsions triggered by a drugs overdose. He was on his way to Tokyo from Bogota; his plane was forced to make an emergency landing. (28.05.2019)  

Berlin: 'Cocaine taxis' are a growing problem

A rise in the number of "cocaine taxis" delivering the drug to people's doorsteps has police in Berlin concerned. Cocaine is playing an increasing role in drug-related deaths in the German capital. (21.10.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Patrolling one of the world's most notorious drug routes  

Related content

mit Kokain gefülltes Kondom

Japanese man dies on plane with 246 cocaine wraps in stomach 28.05.2019

A man has died mid-flight after suffering convulsions triggered by a drugs overdose. He was on his way to Tokyo from Bogota; his plane was forced to make an emergency landing.

Deutschland Kriminalität - Polizei beschlagnahmt Rauschgift in Bananenkartons

Germany charges banana crate cocaine suspects in landmark case 12.02.2019

Authorities were alerted to what they now say is an international drug smuggling ring after finding cocaine hidden in shipments of bananas. It could turn out to be one of the largest cocaine trials in Germany's history.

Symbolbild Kokain, Drogen

German police bust international drug ring in Düsseldorf 27.04.2018

Eight people suspected of operating a drug ring out of the German city of Düsseldorf have been detained. The gang is accused of smuggling cocaine and meth around the world into Australia, Japan, North America.

Advertisement