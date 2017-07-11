Hashim Thaci's past catches up with Kosovo's future

The news was a bombshell for Kosovo: President Hashim Thaci faces a war crimes indictment.

And he's not the only one. Former parliamentary speaker Kadri Veseli and eight other senior commanders of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) stand accused of "nearly 100 murders." The now-defunct Albanian guerrilla group fought Serbian forces for Kosovo independence in the late 1990s.

Prosecutors with the Hague-Based Kosovo Specialist Chambers also claim the men were involved in torture, persecution, and enforced disappearance. In addition to Serbs, the accused allegedly also targeted Roma people and even other Kosovo Albanians, including their political opponents.

Trip interrupted

Officials across Kosovo responded to the indictment with shock and dismay. For its timing, more than anything.

The Special Prosecutors Office (SPO) filed the charges on April 24. A pre-trial judge has until October to decide if they are valid. And yet, the prosecutors decided to go public on Wednesday, just as Thaci was heading to Washington DC.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Kosovo and Serbia Richard Grenell had invited the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia to meet in the White House on Saturday, with all sides hoping for a breakthrough in long-stalled normalization talks.

"The president of the Republic of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, stopped his trip to the US," Thaci's Pristina office confirmed on Wednesday. Sources told DW that Thaci is set to return to Kosovo on Thursday after spending the night in Vienna.

Politicians waged a 'secret campaign' against court

The Special Prosecutor's Office with the EU-backed court said they had "deemed it necessary" to go public on Wednesday because of "repeated efforts by Hashim Thaci and Kadri Veseli to obstruct and undermine the work" of the court.

The two suspects "are believed to have carried out a secret campaign to overturn the law creating the Court and otherwise obstruct the work of the Court in an attempt to ensure that they do not face justice," officials said.

Western officials lobbied heavily to set up the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in 2015, fearing that Kosovo-based prosecutors and judges would not be able to withstand pressure from local politicians. The Chamber is ruled by Kosovo law, but funded by the EU and staffed by international judges and prosecutors.

No Thaci, no Hoti

US Envoy Grenell put on a brave face, saying that the talks would proceed and that Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti would be speaking for Pristina in Washington. Commenting on Thaci, Grenell said he respected the president's decision to stay away "until the legal issues of those allegations are settled."

Several hours later, however, Hoti also announced he would not be atteding the talks. The prime minister's political clout isn't big enough for talks of this magnitude — while Thaci has been building his reputation and his power base since his wartime days, Hoti only took power last month.

Kosovo war 'was holy'

After the news of the indictment hit the media, former parliamentary speaker Kadri Veseli dismissed it as a push to "rewrite the history of Kosovo."

"Serbia has committed crimes in Kosovo," said Veseli. As one of the accused, he is ready and "privileged" to once again "defend Kosovo."

"The KLA liberation war was holy, it was a war for the freedom and independence of Kosovo," he said.

Both Thaci and Veseli have already stated they are ready to go to The Hague and defend this "holy war."

NATO intervention against Serbia, 20 years on Traces of war on the Kosovo field The Kosovo conflict intensified at the end of the 1990s. Ten thousand people were displaced. When all efforts to bring peace to the region failed, NATO started air strikes on Serbian military bases and strategic targets in Serbia on March 24, 1999. After 11 weeks, Serb leader Slobodan Milosevic finally backed down.

NATO intervention against Serbia, 20 years on Non-violent resistance fails Protests against Belgrade's attempts to undermine the rights of the Albanian majority in Kosovo began in the mid-1980s. The 1990s saw a massive increase in Serbian repression. Ibrahim Rugova (l.), who took the reins of Kosovo's political movement in 1989, called for non-violent resistance and sought to convince Slobodan Milosevic (r.) to change course — to no avail.

NATO intervention against Serbia, 20 years on Armed guerrilla war An armed resistance formed in Kosovo, in which the self-proclaimed Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK) began a brutal guerrilla war. The UCK undertook violent attacks on Serbia as well as against Albanians it considered to be collaborators. Serbia retaliated by torching houses and looting businesses. Hundreds of thousands of people fled.

NATO intervention against Serbia, 20 years on Systematic expulsion The war grew increasingly brutal and Serbian forces stepped up attacks on civilians in an attempt to destroy the UCK and its supporters. Scores of people fled into the forests. Thousands of Kosovo Albanians were loaded onto trains and trucks to be transported to the border, where they were thrown out without passports or other personal documents that could prove they were from Kosovo.

NATO intervention against Serbia, 20 years on Last attempt to negotiate In February 1999, the USA, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and Germany convened a meeting of warring parties in Rambouillet, France, in an attempt to establish autonomy for Kosovo. Kosovan representatives accepted the proposal, yet Serbia was unwilling to compromise. The negotiations collapsed.

NATO intervention against Serbia, 20 years on 'Humanitarian intervention' On March 24, 1999, NATO began bombing military and strategic targets in Serbia and Kosovo in an attempt to end violence against the Albanians. Germany also participated in the bombing. "Operation Allied Force" became the first war in NATO's 50-year history — one conducted without the backing of the UN Security Council. Russia harshly criticized the intervention.

NATO intervention against Serbia, 20 years on Crippled infrastructure Beyond military targets, NATO also bombed supply lines, train tracks and bridges. Over the course of 79 days and nights, allied forces flew more than 37,000 sorties. Some 20,000 missiles and bombs rained down on Serbia. Many civilians were killed: "collateral damage," in the words of NATO.

NATO intervention against Serbia, 20 years on Toxic cloud over Pancevo Industrial sites were also targeted. In Pancevo, near Belgrade, NATO bombs hit a chemical and fertilizer factory. Massive amounts of toxic substances were released into rivers, the ground and the skies — resulting in grave health risks for the nearby civilian population. Moreover, Serbia accused NATO of deploying uranium-enriched munitions as well as cluster and fragment bombs.

NATO intervention against Serbia, 20 years on Targeting the propaganda machine State television offices in Belgrade were attacked in an attempt to deprive Slobodan Milosevic of his most important propaganda tool. Although the Serbian government was warned of an impending attack in time, Belgrade withheld that information. Sixteen people were killed when the site was bombed.

NATO intervention against Serbia, 20 years on Misguided bombs NATO bombs in Kosovo inadvertently hit a group of Albanian refugees, killing an estimated 80 people. NATO also claimed that the accidental bombardment of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade was another case of "collateral damage." Four people were killed in the misguided attack, leading to a diplomatic crisis between Beijing and Washington.

NATO intervention against Serbia, 20 years on The ghastly toll of war In early June, Belgrade signaled that Slobodan Milosevic might be prepared to surrender, prompting NATO to end its campaign on June 19. The final toll of the war: thousands of dead and 860,000 refugees. Serbia's economy and large swaths of its infrastructure were destroyed. Kosovo was put under UN administration. Author: Sonila Sand



Crimes not 'processed nor atoned'

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was also set to attend the Washington talks before his Kosovo counterparts dropped out. Vucic had already visited Moscow and discussed the Kosovo issue with Russia's Vladimir Putin earlier this week.

Vucic has so far refrained from commenting on the indictment against Thaci — a somewhat surprising stance from the former ultra-nationalist. Serbian media described the charges as "dramatic" and "completely unexpected."

The EU was also reluctant to comment, with spokesman Peter Stano saying the bloc was "supporting" the work of the court and its prosecutors.

In turn, German opposition lawmaker Manuell Sarazzin praised the indictment against Thaci and Veseli.

"Too many war crimes have neither been processed nor atoned for over 20 years after the war," the Green party deputy told DW. "I hope that this would make a dent in the sentiment felt by many people, who believe that many war criminals on all sides still enjoy impunity."