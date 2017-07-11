Has COVID fueled racism? Germany sees dramatic rise in complaints

The coronavirus is putting Germany to a severe test. For many, the pandemic has mutated exposed a litany of administrative confusion and political incompetence. While the population vacillates between collective burnout, a mixture of anger and despair, and the hope that the vaccine will soon successfully defeat COVID-19, there is evidence that the virus has not only exposed social problems — it has exacerbated them.

The latest report by Germany's Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency (ADS) sees the pandemic as a major driver of discrimination, social marginalization, and racism, which takes up a lot of space in its annual report for 2020, released on Tuesday.

In 2020, the total number of all requests for initial legal aid for discrimination cases rose from 3,580 to 6,383 cases in the previous year, an increase of 78.3%. In particular, the calls for help because of discrimination "on the basis of ethnic origin, or on racist grounds," as it says in the annual report, increased significantly with 2,101 requests. In 2019, there were only 1,176 requests.

"We have never seen such a drastic increase in requests for advice," said the acting head of the Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency, Bernhard Franke, presenting the data development in Berlin. "The trend of an increase in complaints of racial discrimination, in particular, has intensified in the year of the horrific attack in Hanau and the Black Lives Matter protests."

