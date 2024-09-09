Harvey Weinstein taken to hospital for heart surgery

Jailed former movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalized due to "due to severe medical conditions," according to his representatives.

Jailed former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein underwent emergency heart surgery at a New York City hospital on Monday, his representatives said.

Weinstein, 72, was hospitalized late on Sunday "due to severe medical conditions," his publicist Juda Engelmeyer and prison consultant Craig Rothfeld said, according to AP news agency.

"We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein had a procedure and surgery on his heart today," they said.

In July, Weinstein was treated in hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia in both longs and COVID-19.

Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison in February 2023 over a rape and sexual misconduct conviction in Los Angeles. He has been held in custody in the Rikers Island jail complex in New York.

The ex-movie mogul is due in court later this week for a retrial of 2020 sex crime charges that had been overturned.

A New York appeals court overturned the charges against Weinstein in April and ordered a new trial. The court argued that the previous ruling had committed serious errors by admitting invalid testimony.

Last week, British prosecutors said that they had discontinued an indecent assault cause against Weinstein, saying "there is no longer a realistic prospect of conviction."

Weinstein had been facing two criminal charges of alleged indecent assault against a woman in London in 1996.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

sdi/wd (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)