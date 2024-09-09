Harvey Weinstein taken to hospital for heart surgery

Jailed former movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalized due to "due to severe medical conditions," according to his representatives.

Jailed former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein underwent emergency heart surgery at a New York City hospital on Monday, his representatives said.

Weinstein, 72, was hospitalized late on Sunday " due to severe medical conditions," his publicist Juda Engelmeyer and prison consultant Craig Rothfeld said, according to AP news agency.

Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison in February 2023 over a rape and sexual misconduct conviction in Los Angeles. He has been held in custody in the Rikers Island jail complex in New York.

The ex-movie mogul is due in court later this week.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

