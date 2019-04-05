Harvey Weinstein 'pays millions to settle sexual misconduct civil lawsuits'

A tentative deal has been reached to settle multiple lawsuits brought against the television and film company co-founded by Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by scores of women. That's according to reports in US media Friday.

The amount of the deal wasn't revealed in court, but a person familiar with the negotiations told the AP news agency on condition of anonymity that it was worth $44 million (€39.3 million).

Read more: Opinion: Why time's up for Harvey Weinstein

"We now have an economic agreement in principal that is supported by the plaintiffs, the (New York attorney general's) office, the defendants and all of the insurers that, if approved, would provide significant compensation to victims, creditors and the estate and allow the parties to avoid years of costly, time consuming and uncertain litigation on all sides," Adam Harris, a lawyer for studio co-founder Bob Weinstein, told the judge.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Nissan boss Ghosn's affairs scrutinized Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested in November 2018 and subsequently charged with falsifying financial reports and breach of trust. He led a remarkable turnaround at the Japanese automaker, rescuing it from bankruptcy. An investigation continues into whether he under-reported his salary by 5 billion yen (€39 million $44.5 million) over five years from 2011.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling VW boss takes the rap for Dieselgate Ex-Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn resigned in 2015 in the midst of the Dieselgate scandal. The automaker was found to have lowered the emissions of its diesel-engine cars during environmental tests. VW set aside €27 billion to pay fines, buybacks and compensation Winterkorn has been charged in the US with fraud and conspiracy, but Germany does not allow the extradition of its nationals.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Corruption shame blighted Siemens CEO In 2007, Siemens chairman Heinrich von Pierer stepped down following a corruption scandal during his time as CEO. During the investigation it emerged that Siemens had created a system of slush funds and fictitious consultancy contracts, while also paying huge bribes, totaling at least €1.3 billion euros to win foreign contracts. Pierer later agreed to pay €5 million in damages to the firm.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Weinstein's notorious casting couch Once-powerful movie titan, Harvey Weinstein, has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to rape. He is out on bail and has pleaded not guilty in New York to six counts reportedly committed against three women. The accusations against him spurred the #MeToo movement, where women worldwide have spoken up against sexual harassment and assault.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Advertising guru accused of misconduct Sir Martin Sorrell, the founder of the global advertising powerhouse WPP, stepped down in April after 33 years. He denied accusations of personal misconduct and misuse of company assets. The Wall Street Journal alleged Sorrell had paid a sex worker on company expenses, which he responded were “scurrilous and salacious" claims.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Startup bad boy leaves under a cloud Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigned from his position in July 2017 after heavy pressure from several major investors in the San Francisco-based ride-hailing company. Concerns were raised about Kalanick's management style, including allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination. Under his watch, the firm's ruthless reputation has also been criticized by regulators. Author: Nik Martin Author: Nik Martin



Criminal proceedings continue

Any settlement would need to be approved by the courts. The settlement also does not exempt Weinstein from the criminal proceedings brought against him for sexual assault, for which he will go on trial in September.

Since October 2017, Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by more than 80 women. Among his accusers are prominent actresses such as Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek.

He has been charged over the alleged assaults of two women and faces life in prison if convicted. His trial is scheduled to begin in September and could last five weeks.

Weinstein, who denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex, has been a catalyst for the #MeToo anti-harassment movement worldwide.

Watch video 03:59 Share Court charges Weinstein with rape, sexual assault Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2yLiP Court charges Weinstein with rape, sexual assault

sri/rt (AP, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.