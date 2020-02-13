 Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault and rape, cleared of most serious charge | News | DW | 24.02.2020

News

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault and rape, cleared of most serious charge

The once-powerful American producer now awaits sentencing. The allegations against him helped usher in a movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein at court for his rape trial in New York City

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on Monday was found guilty on several charges against him, including sexual assault and third degree rape.

A jury acquitted Weinstein on two counts of predatory sexual assault and first degree rape. These charges carried a potential life sentence.

Anna Sciorra, best known for her role "The Sopranos," testified that Weinstein showed up unexpectedly at her apartment in New York one night in the early 1990s, raped her, and then forced her to have oral sex with him.

Weinstein was charged with five counts stemming from the allegations from Sciorra and two other women, an aspiring actress who said he raped her in March 2013 and a former film and TV production assistant, Mimi Haleyi, who said he forcibly performed oral sex on her in March 2006.

Read more: Harvey Weinstein on trial: A timeline

 A jury of seven men and five women took five days to find him guilty.

Weinstein's trial was a high-profile milestone for the #MeToo movement, which inspired women to reveal sexual abuse and harrasment allegations against powerful men.

kp,jsi/aw (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

