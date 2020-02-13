Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault and rape, cleared of most serious charge

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on Monday was found guilty on several charges against him, including sexual assault and third degree rape.

A jury acquitted Weinstein on two counts of predatory sexual assault and first degree rape, which carried a potential life sentence.

The sexual assault conviction could earn him 25 years in prison.

Annabella Sciorra, best known for her role in "The Sopranos," testified that Weinstein showed up unexpectedly at her apartment in New York one night in the early 1990s, raped her, and then forced her to have oral sex with him.

Weinstein was charged with five counts stemming from the allegations from Sciorra and two other women, one an aspiring actress who said he raped her in March 2013 and the other a former film and TV production assistant, Mimi Haleyi, who said he forcibly performed oral sex on her in March 2006.

Read more: Harvey Weinstein on trial: A timeline

A jury of seven men and five women took five days to find him guilty.

The judge immediately ordered the Weinstein to go to prison and he was escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs. He will remain in custody until March 11.

Weinstein's trial was a high-profile milestone for the #MeToo movement, which inspired women to reveal sexual abuse and harrasment allegations against powerful men.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said: "It’s a new day because Weinstein has finally been held accountable."

He praised the jurors. "Your verdict turned a page in our criminal justice system.

"To the survivors: I owe and we owe an immense debt of courage to you," Vance said.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Nissan boss Ghosn's affairs scrutinized Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested in November 2018 and subsequently charged with falsifying financial reports and breach of trust. He led a remarkable turnaround at the Japanese automaker, rescuing it from bankruptcy. An investigation continues into whether he under-reported his salary by 5 billion yen (€39 million $44.5 million) over five years from 2011.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling VW boss takes the rap for Dieselgate Ex-Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn resigned in 2015 in the midst of the Dieselgate scandal. The automaker was found to have lowered the emissions of its diesel-engine cars during environmental tests. VW set aside €27 billion to pay fines, buybacks and compensation Winterkorn has been charged in the US with fraud and conspiracy, but Germany does not allow the extradition of its nationals.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Corruption shame blighted Siemens CEO In 2007, Siemens chairman Heinrich von Pierer stepped down following a corruption scandal during his time as CEO. During the investigation it emerged that Siemens had created a system of slush funds and fictitious consultancy contracts, while also paying huge bribes, totaling at least €1.3 billion euros to win foreign contracts. Pierer later agreed to pay €5 million in damages to the firm.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Weinstein's notorious casting couch Once-powerful movie titan, Harvey Weinstein, has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to rape. He is out on bail and has pleaded not guilty in New York to six counts reportedly committed against three women. The accusations against him spurred the #MeToo movement, where women worldwide have spoken up against sexual harassment and assault.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Advertising guru accused of misconduct Sir Martin Sorrell, the founder of the global advertising powerhouse WPP, stepped down in April after 33 years. He denied accusations of personal misconduct and misuse of company assets. The Wall Street Journal alleged Sorrell had paid a sex worker on company expenses, which he responded were “scurrilous and salacious" claims.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Startup bad boy leaves under a cloud Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigned from his position in July 2017 after heavy pressure from several major investors in the San Francisco-based ride-hailing company. Concerns were raised about Kalanick's management style, including allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination. Under his watch, the firm's ruthless reputation has also been criticized by regulators. Author: Nik Martin Author: Nik Martin



kp,jsi/aw (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.