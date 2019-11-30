 Harvey Weinstein bail increased over ankle bracelet issues | News | DW | 11.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Harvey Weinstein bail increased over ankle bracelet issues

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein owes the court an extra $1 million for tampering with his monitoring device. His defunct film company is also said to have settled with over a dozen accusers for $25 million.

Harvey Weinstein arrives in court using in a walker

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein saw his bail amount increased on Wednesday, as a judge required additional assurances that he won't attempt to flee during his trial.

Weinstein is facing criminal charges for allegedly sexually assaulting two women, one in 2006 and another in 2013. He has already pleaded not guilty. The trial is expected to begin on January 6, 2020.

The 67-year-old had been assigned a $1 million (€900,000) bail, but prosecutors asked that it be raised to $5 million as a penalty for Weinstein allegedly failing to properly use his ankle monitor, which would be a violation of his bail.

Weinstein was accused of not wearing the electronic transmitter that works in tandem with his ankle bracelet on "numerous" occasions.

Read more:'She Said': #MeToo and the makings of a movement 

Justice James Burke of the State Supreme Court in Manhattan agreed to let the former movie mogul post a $2 million insurance bond.

Weinstein's lawyer, Donna Rotunno, explained the apparent violations as technical problems with the device. She said the $2 million would be covered by his original bail money and some other assets.

Weinstein arrived at the courthouse using a walker. His lawyer said Weinstein would undergo back surgery this week due to injuries he sustained in a car accident four months ago.

Victims' settlement reached?

The New York Times (NYT) and the AFP news agency reported independently on Wednesday that Weinstein and the board of his bankrupt film studio had reached a tentative settlement with dozens of alleged victims.

The payout would be $25 million, but the deal would not require Weinstein to admit wrongdoing or pay his accusers directly. Instead, the money would come from insurance companies backing the defunct studio, NYT said.

Read more: One year of #MeToo: A timeline of events

If confirmed, the settlement could mark the end of a two-year legal process that involved representatives for the victims, Weinstein, his former board members, creditors, insurers and the New York attorney general's office. 

The newspaper reported that 18 of the alleged victims would split $6.2 million, which meant that no individual would secure more than $500,000. An additional $18.5 million would part of a class-action case.

Two women are said to have walked away from the tentative deal and intend to challenge it, NYT said, citing their lawyers.

The accusations of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein first surfaced in 2017. The resulting scandal ultimately spurred the #MeToo movement, where women worldwide spoke up against past cases of sexual harassment and assault.

jcg/msh (Reuters, AFP)

  • Carlos Ghosn (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Chea)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    Nissan boss Ghosn's affairs scrutinized

    Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested in November 2018 and subsequently charged with falsifying financial reports and breach of trust. He led a remarkable turnaround at the Japanese automaker, rescuing it from bankruptcy. An investigation continues into whether he under-reported his salary by 5 billion yen (€39 million $44.5 million) over five years from 2011.

  • Martin Winterkorn (picture alliance/dpa/U. Zucchi)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    VW boss takes the rap for Dieselgate

    Ex-Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn resigned in 2015 in the midst of the Dieselgate scandal. The automaker was found to have lowered the emissions of its diesel-engine cars during environmental tests. VW set aside €27 billion to pay fines, buybacks and compensation Winterkorn has been charged in the US with fraud and conspiracy, but Germany does not allow the extradition of its nationals.

  • Heinrich von Pierer (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Mächler)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    Corruption shame blighted Siemens CEO

    In 2007, Siemens chairman Heinrich von Pierer stepped down following a corruption scandal during his time as CEO. During the investigation it emerged that Siemens had created a system of slush funds and fictitious consultancy contracts, while also paying huge bribes, totaling at least €1.3 billion euros to win foreign contracts. Pierer later agreed to pay €5 million in damages to the firm.

  • Harvey Weinstein (picture-alliance/AP/S. Hirsch)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    Weinstein's notorious casting couch

    Once-powerful movie titan, Harvey Weinstein, has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to rape. He is out on bail and has pleaded not guilty in New York to six counts reportedly committed against three women. The accusations against him spurred the #MeToo movement, where women worldwide have spoken up against sexual harassment and assault.

  • Sir Martin Sorrell (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Lennihan)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    Advertising guru accused of misconduct

    Sir Martin Sorrell, the founder of the global advertising powerhouse WPP, stepped down in April after 33 years. He denied accusations of personal misconduct and misuse of company assets. The Wall Street Journal alleged Sorrell had paid a sex worker on company expenses, which he responded were “scurrilous and salacious" claims.

  • Travis Kalanick Uber CEO (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    Startup bad boy leaves under a cloud

    Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigned from his position in July 2017 after heavy pressure from several major investors in the San Francisco-based ride-hailing company. Concerns were raised about Kalanick's management style, including allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination. Under his watch, the firm's ruthless reputation has also been criticized by regulators. Author: Nik Martin

    Author: Nik Martin


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Harvey Weinstein 'pays millions to settle sexual misconduct civil lawsuits'

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, accused of sexual misconduct, has reportedly reached a multimillion-dollar provisional deal with alleged victims that covers all civil proceedings. (24.05.2019)  

'She Said': #MeToo and the makings of a movement

On October 5, 2017, groundbreaking reporting from The New York Times revealed that Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein had a history of sexually assaulting women. It also kickstarted a conversation with global resonance. (25.09.2019)  

One year of #MeToo: A timeline of events

After several women publicly accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, #MeToo, the hashtag that would become the emblem of a worldwide movement of empowerment, was launched a year ago. (15.10.2018)  

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

After Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was accused of underreporting his income for years to financial authorities, DW looks at other top executives — often saviors of big companies — who ended up in the firing line. (05.03.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Polen Lodz Filmschule | Ehrung für Roman Polanski, Regisseur

Roman Polanski cancels visit to Polish film school over protests 30.11.2019

The French-Polish director called off the appearance after some students objected to his presence over several sexual abuse allegations. Polanski fled the US in 1978 while awaiting sentencing in a rape case.

USA Zeuge untermauert Vorwürfe gegen Trump in Impeachment-Ermittlungen

US ambassador to EU Sondland accused of sexual misconduct 28.11.2019

Three women have accused Gordon Sondland of sexual misconduct before he was appointed US ambassador. Sondland has said the accusations are "politically motivated."

USA Journalistinnen Jodi Kantor und Megan Twohey in New York

'She Said': #MeToo and the makings of a movement 25.09.2019

On October 5, 2017, groundbreaking reporting from The New York Times revealed that Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein had a history of sexually assaulting women. It also kickstarted a conversation with global resonance.

Advertisement