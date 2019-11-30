Harvey Weinstein bail increased over ankle bracelet issues

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein saw his bail amount increased on Wednesday, as a judge required additional assurances that he won't attempt to flee during his trial.

Weinstein is facing criminal charges for allegedly sexually assaulting two women, one in 2006 and another in 2013. He has already pleaded not guilty. The trial is expected to begin on January 6, 2020.

The 67-year-old had been assigned a $1 million (€900,000) bail, but prosecutors asked that it be raised to $5 million as penalty for Weinstein allegedly failing to properly use his ankle monitor, which would be a violation of his bail.

They accused Weinstein of not wearing the electronic transmitter that works in tandem with his ankle bracelet on "numerous" occasions.

Justice James Burke of the State Supreme Court in Manhattan agreed to let the former movie mogul post a $2 million insurance bond.

Weinstein's lawyer, Donna Rotunno, explained the apparent violations as technical problems with the device. She said the $2 million sum would be covered by his original bail money and some other assets.

Weinstein arrived at the courthouse using a walker. His lawyer said Weinstein would undergo back surgery this week due to injuries he sustained in a car accident four months ago.

Victims' settlement reached?

The New York Times (NYT) reported on Wednesday that Weinstein and the board of his bankrupt film studio had reached a tentative settlement with dozens of alleged victims.

The payout would be $25 million, but the deal would not require Weinstein to admit wrongdoing or pay his accusers directly. Instead, the money would come from insurance companies backing the defunct studio, NYT said.

If confirmed, the settlement could mark the end of a two-year legal process that involved representatives for the victims, Mr. Weinstein, his former board members, creditors, insurers and the New York attorney general's office.

NYT said 18 of the alleged victims would split $6.2 million, which meant that no individual would secure more than $500,000. An additional $18.5 million would part of a class-action case.

Two women are said to have walked away from the tentative deal and intend to challenge it, NYT said, citing their lawyers.

The accusations of sexual harrassment against Harvey Weinstein first surfaced in 2017. The resulting scandal ultimately spurred the #MeToo movement, where women worldwide spoke up against past cases of sexual harassment and assault.

jcg/msh (Reuters, AFP)

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Nissan boss Ghosn's affairs scrutinized Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested in November 2018 and subsequently charged with falsifying financial reports and breach of trust. He led a remarkable turnaround at the Japanese automaker, rescuing it from bankruptcy. An investigation continues into whether he under-reported his salary by 5 billion yen (€39 million $44.5 million) over five years from 2011.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling VW boss takes the rap for Dieselgate Ex-Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn resigned in 2015 in the midst of the Dieselgate scandal. The automaker was found to have lowered the emissions of its diesel-engine cars during environmental tests. VW set aside €27 billion to pay fines, buybacks and compensation Winterkorn has been charged in the US with fraud and conspiracy, but Germany does not allow the extradition of its nationals.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Corruption shame blighted Siemens CEO In 2007, Siemens chairman Heinrich von Pierer stepped down following a corruption scandal during his time as CEO. During the investigation it emerged that Siemens had created a system of slush funds and fictitious consultancy contracts, while also paying huge bribes, totaling at least €1.3 billion euros to win foreign contracts. Pierer later agreed to pay €5 million in damages to the firm.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Weinstein's notorious casting couch Once-powerful movie titan, Harvey Weinstein, has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to rape. He is out on bail and has pleaded not guilty in New York to six counts reportedly committed against three women. The accusations against him spurred the #MeToo movement, where women worldwide have spoken up against sexual harassment and assault.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Advertising guru accused of misconduct Sir Martin Sorrell, the founder of the global advertising powerhouse WPP, stepped down in April after 33 years. He denied accusations of personal misconduct and misuse of company assets. The Wall Street Journal alleged Sorrell had paid a sex worker on company expenses, which he responded were “scurrilous and salacious" claims.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Startup bad boy leaves under a cloud Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigned from his position in July 2017 after heavy pressure from several major investors in the San Francisco-based ride-hailing company. Concerns were raised about Kalanick's management style, including allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination. Under his watch, the firm's ruthless reputation has also been criticized by regulators. Author: Nik Martin Author: Nik Martin



