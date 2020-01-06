Harvey Weinstein arrives at NYC court as rape trial gets underway

Harvey Weinstein arrived at a New York City court on Monday as his trial for sexual assault got underway. Weinstein is accused of raping two women, one in 2006 and one in 2013.

The 67-year-old disgraced movie mogul has denied the charges, saying the encounters were consensual. He faces life in prison if convicted of predatory sexual assault.

The dozens of allegations against Weinstein, which became widespread public knowledge in October 2017, helped launched the #MeToo movement, causing a reckoning about workplace sexual assault not only in US show business, but in many fields and countries around the world. It also led to the bankruptcy and sale of Weinstein's production company.

Read more: Harvey Weinstein on trial: A timeline

The disgraced former movie mogul hobbled into court while using a walking frame. Monday's proceedings were the first pretrial hearing, with jury selection to begin on Tuesday.

Watch video 02:13 Share Harvey Weinstein trial Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Vlv0 Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct trial set to start

es/msh (AFP, Reuters)