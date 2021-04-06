 Harvey Weinstein appeals sex crimes conviction | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 06.04.2021

Culture

Harvey Weinstein appeals sex crimes conviction

Convicted of sexual assault and rape, the ex-movie mogul cites a biased judge and jury, and lurid media coverage, as grounds for retrial.

Harvey Weinstein in a January 2020 image, with policeman in the background.

Former Hollywood producer and convict Harvey Weinstein claims his trial was unfair.

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on Monday, April 5, asked a New York state appeals court to reject his conviction for sexual assault and rape and allow him a new trial. His lawyers have claimed that the trial judge made errors that denied him a fair jury. 

Weinstein was convicted in February 2020 for assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann. He was later sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Among other grievances, Weinstein's lawyers have cited an allegedly biased juror, the alleged bias of the sitting judge, and the influence of "lurid media coverage" as grounds for a new trial.

Turning point

Weinstein's conviction last year marked a milestone in legal history. In the sensational case,  the jury believed the testimonies of several women over Weinstein's protestations of innocence. It was considered a pivotal moment in the #MeToo movement against the sexual abuse and harassment of women.

Weinstein is currently being held in a maximum-security prison in New York state.

ba/als (Reuters/dpa)

