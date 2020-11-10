Haruki Murakami and the popularity of Japanese literature

Fish falling from the sky and human-animal hybrids are just some of the "normal" occurrences in Haruki Murakami's novels.

With his best-selling titles translated in around 50 languages, the celebrated Japanese novelist has millions of fans worldwide.

Though the Kyoto-born writer is not the first Japanese author to have enjoyed success outside of his native land — Yasunari Kawabata and Kenzaburo Oe were both Noble laureates — Murakami has drastically transformed the image of Japan's literature around the world, prompting a strong demand for Japanese novels in translation.

The new translation of Murakami's 'The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle' is around 300 pages longer than a previous version that had been translated from English

For Ursula Gräfe, who has translated many of Murakami's books — including a new German version of The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle that was just published in October — Japanese novels often depict a society "that is different from our own, but which is struggling with similar problems. Murakami is one of the pioneers who paved the way for this kind of literature," she told DW.

Why Murakami is particularly appealing to German readers

Murakami entered the literary mainstream in 1987 with Norwegian Wood, a nostalgic love story set in 1960s Tokyo.

The novel weaves in classic Murakami themes such as loneliness, loss, nostalgia and boredom. Murakami's protagonists often have an unconventional lifestyle, characters who are estranged from "stable" relationships, such as the traditional family.

While Norwegian Wood was hugely popular in Japan, European readers recognized themselves in those universal experiences, too.

And German readers might have an "additional and special understanding" of Murakami's writings, according to Gräfe: "Growing up in Japan's postwar society had a strong impact on Murakami," the translator says. "The rejection of national traditions and history and a turn towards a new and more liberal lifestyle, in which American music played a big part, is an experience Japan and Germany share."

Award-winning author and translator Ursula Gräfe

Exciting surreal worlds

There are two kinds of Murakami readers in Germany, according to Gräfe: Beyond those who came to love him through his more grounded stories, such as Norwegian Wood, there are those who prefer his surrealistic novels, in the style of Killing Commendatore (2017).

Indeed, Murakami is renowned for creating surreal worlds through magical realism. The unpredictability of certain elements in Murakami's narratives "makes up a large part of his charm" for European readers, who "feel drawn to the flowing interaction between different worlds, the continuum of all things, Murakami's natural take on the seemingly unreal," says Gräfe.

Japanese culture, a 'refuge' in times of uncertainty

Marie Claire Lukas from Dumont, Murakami's German publisher, attributes the success of Japanese literature in Germany to the "rising popularity of Japanese culture in general" in the country.

The role of manga and anime are an important factor here, believes Ursula Gräfe: "Globally, visual culture has become more important than ever, and the visual element has always been of paramount importance and a prominent feature in Japan," she says.

According to Franz Prichard, a professor of East Asian Studies at Princeton University, Japanese contemporary fiction is enjoying widespread popularity because it provides a comforting refuge from the real world and its extremes — especially in times of heightened political anxiety.

"It is less about seeking 'escape' away from one place into another, and more about the forms of 'refuge' literary works offer us," Prichard told DW, adding that "given the expanding violence of the dominant forms of neo-liberal and authoritarian state capitalism spreading across the world today, such places of literary 'refuge' continue to foster new planetary imaginaries."

Japan is 'pure invention'

Following Murakami's success, many recent Japanese bestsellers in Europe also feature elements of magical realism and oddities, giving the impression that readers desire to see the Japanese as just that — odd, different, peculiar.

But as Gräfe points out, it is often forgotten that Murakami's literary style is actually a peculiarity in Japanese culture; magical realism rather emerged in Latin American literature.

Oscar Wilde once said: "The whole of Japan is a pure invention. There is no such place. There are no such people." In other words, the Land of the Rising Sun — much like our perception of any other foreign culture — is a product of our imagination.

Gräfe admits that the Japanese works that are selected to be translated contribute to reinforcing certain stereotypes about Japan, and to the phenomenon of fetishizing Japanese "culture" through literature.

"But this is true of any translated literature," she adds. "It is the trap laid out for us when we read (or translate) foreign literature."

"Japan is an island far away from Europe, so it makes an ideal screen for projections. Many different images of Japan have been conjured up by the needs of the Western psyche, from the lovely lotus land of Giacomo Puccini's Madame Butterfly to the weird and alienated neon playground of Tokyo in Sophia Coppola's Lost in Translation," Gräfe said.

Still for Gräfe, this phenomenon does not directly apply to Murakami's works, as he managed to appeal to readers not through exotic depictions of Japan, but rather by combining familiar and unfamiliar elements in his works.

The rise of young Japanese female writers

Fortunately, since the "popular Western images of Japan" have been changing over the past decades, European readers now have access to a wider variety of voices, points out Gräfe.

Beyond Haruki Murakami: 10 Japanese authors you should know Mieko Kawakami The 44-year-old Osaka-born writer is part of Japan's new generation of female novelists. Kawakami rocked the boat among Japanese traditionalists with her feminist novel "Breasts and Eggs," which explores contemporary womanhood in Japan, with protagonists considering breast enhancement or in vitro fertilization. The book already has more than a dozen translations in the works.

Beyond Haruki Murakami: 10 Japanese authors you should know Sayaka Murata Born in 1979, Murata is the author of the global bestseller "Convenience Store Woman" and the winner of Japan's prestigious Akutagawa prize. Until recently, Murata worked in a store herself and wrote during her time off. Following the success of "Convenience Store Woman," which was the first of Murata's 11 novels made available in English, "Earthlings" was also translated in 2020.

Beyond Haruki Murakami: 10 Japanese authors you should know Banana Yoshimoto The daughter of renowned poet Takaaki Yoshimoto, the author — whose original name is Mahoko Yoshimoto — achieved worldwide popularity with her stories featuring unusual characters. She wrote her 1988 novel "Kitchen" while working as a waitress. The book has since been translated into more than 30 languages. Hong Kong director Ho Yim adapted the novel into a Cantonese-language film in 1997.

Beyond Haruki Murakami: 10 Japanese authors you should know Yukiko Motoya A critically-acclaimed writer and winner of the Akutagawa prize, Motoya tells stories of alienated housewives and service workers who live in surreal worlds, seeking intimate relationships and suffering a loss of identity. One of Motoya's most famous works, "The Lonesome Bodybuilder," is a collection of short stories and explores the disconnect between humans.

Beyond Haruki Murakami: 10 Japanese authors you should know Yoko Ogawa Ogawa has won every major Japanese literary award. Since 1988, she has published more than 20 works of fiction and nonfiction. Her books include "The Diving Pool," "The Housekeeper and the Professor," "Hotel Iris" and "Revenge." She made headlines in 2019 when she joined a collective lawsuit to have same-sex marriage rights recognized; she is pictured above, right, next to her partner Chizuka Oe.

Beyond Haruki Murakami: 10 Japanese authors you should know Yoko Tawada Born in Tokyo in 1960, Tawada moved to Germany in the 1980s to work in her father's book-selling business. She then studied German literature at Hamburg University. She writes in both Japanese and German. Tawada has won numerous awards including the Goethe Medal and a National Book Award. Her "Memoirs of a Polar Bear" stars three generations of bears who are performers and writers in East Germany.

Beyond Haruki Murakami: 10 Japanese authors you should know Ryu Murakami One of Japan's most celebrated novelists, Ryu Murakami is known for being openly political in his writing. His novels are often bleak and describe the brutality of the seemingly picture-perfect image of Japan. His protagonists tend to be youngsters unmoved by Japan's social norms and perpetuators of casual violence. His first novel was: "Almost Transparent Blue." He is also a filmmaker.

Beyond Haruki Murakami: 10 Japanese authors you should know Kenzaburo Oe The Nobel Prize in Literature 1994 was awarded to Oe "who with poetic force creates an imagined world, where life and myth condense to form a disconcerting picture of the human predicament today. " Born in 1935, Oe's works explore social and political issues including nuclear weapons. He refused the emperor's Order of Culture because he does "not recognize authority higher than democracy."

Beyond Haruki Murakami: 10 Japanese authors you should know Yasunari Kawabata Born in 1899, Kawabata was the first Japanese national to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature. He first earned recognition outside of his native land in 1926 with his short story "The Dancing Girl of Izu," which recounts the tale of a young male student from Tokyo and a group of performers from Oshima island.

Beyond Haruki Murakami: 10 Japanese authors you should know Junichiro Tanizaki One of Japan's most famous novelists of all time, Tanazaki explored taboo themes such as erotic obsessions and sexuality. At the same time, the author gave the world a window into the dynamics of family life in 20th-century Japan when the country was undergoing rapid social and industrial change. Tanazaki was shortlisted for the Nobel Prize in 1964, a year before his death. Author: Melissa Sou-Jie Van Brunnersum



As late as the 1990s, translations from the Japanese were almost exclusively limited to "classical" authors like Natsume Soseki and Jun'ichiro Tanizaki.

Now, there is a demand for young Japanese writers dealing with social precarity in present day Japan.

Lately, a number of dystopian novels such as those by Ryu Murakami and Manichi Yoshimura have been translated.

Younger female authors like Sayaka Murata (Earthlings) or Mieko Kawakami (Breasts and Eggs), both published in 2020, have received a lot of attention in Europe for their uncompromising — even radical — take on modern society, Gräfe says.

Murata's Convenience Store Woman, which explores societal pressure, conformity and sexism, and Earthlings, in which the protagonist is sexually abused, have resonated with female readers around the world.

Prichard attributes this new trend to the "rising waves of social and environmental justice movements" around the world "that are remaking the terms of what is possible and what must change."