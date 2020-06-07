 ′Harry Potter′ star Radcliffe backs transgender rights amid J.K. Rowling row | News | DW | 09.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

'Harry Potter' star Radcliffe backs transgender rights amid J.K. Rowling row

Actor Daniel Radcliffe has thrown his weight behind transgender rights, saying: "Transgender women are women." He was responding to comments made by "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling, which critics called transphobic.

(L-R) Daniel Radcliffe, JK Rowling, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint at the world premiere of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Archive photo from 2011. (picture alliance/empics)

British actor Daniel Radcliffe, famous for playing pubescent wizard Harry Potter in the hit film series, expressed support on Tuesday for transgender rights a week after the books' author J.K. Rowling tweeted remarks that angered some transgender activists.

"Transgender women are women," said Radcliffe in a statement published by The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention program helping LGBT+ youth.

"Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."

The actor also apologized to Harry Potter fans who were offended by Rowling's remarks.

"To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you," he said.

'People who menstruate'

Last week, Rowling quoted a headline in a tweet that read: "people who menstruate."

"I'm sure there used to be a word for those people," she wrote. "Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

Critics accused her of transphobia. However, Rowling pushed back against the criticism, saying she supports transgender people but wanted to acknowledge that "sex is real and has lived consequences."

"I respect every trans person's right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I'd march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans," she tweeted. "At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it's hateful to say so."

Rowling has previously come under fire for similar remarks defending the notion of biological sex, although she has similarly rejected the allegations.

ls/msh (Reuters, AFP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here. 

Related content

Autorin J K Rowling

J.K Rowling causes furor with 'transphobic' tweets 07.06.2020

Critics said the author's comments targeted trans people and distorted facts about gender identity and trans people. It is not the first time Rowling has come under criticism for her views on gender and sex.

Deutschland | Coronavirus | Maskenpflicht

Coronavirus latest: Germany extends social distancing 26.05.2020

The German government has said it will keep social distancing restrictions in place until June 29. European countries are easing lockdown measures as they gear up for the summer holidays. Follow DW for the latest.

Star Wars Darth Vader

Darth Vader helmet for sale at million dollar Hollywood auction 29.08.2019

The menacing black helmet worn by David Prowse in 1980 is predicted to sell for $500,000 at an auction in September. It's part of a Hollywood treasure trove on sale over three days, including signed Harry Potter specs.

Advertisement