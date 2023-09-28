  1. Skip to content
Harry Potter 'Dumbledore' actor Michael Gambon dies

September 28, 2023

Michael Gambon has died at the age of 82, his family said in a statement. The veteran actor was a mainstay in theaters from London to Broadway for decades, but became best known as Harry Potter's mentor in later life.

British-Irish actor Michael Gambon, perhaps best known for playing Dumbledore in the Harry Potter series, has died at the age of 82, his family said in a statement on Thursday.

Gambon won four television BAFTAs during his career as an actor. He worked in TV, film, radio and theater, before becoming well-known globally for his role as the second actor to play the headmaster of the Hogwarts school in the films based on J.K. Rowling's books. 

