Harry Potter 'Dumbledore' actor Michael Gambon dies

British-Irish actor Michael Gambon, perhaps best known for playing Dumbledore in the Harry Potter series, has died at the age of 82, his family said in a statement on Thursday.

Gambon won four television BAFTAs during his career as an actor. He worked in TV, film, radio and theater, before becoming well-known globally for his role as the second actor to play the headmaster of the Hogwarts school in the films based on J.K. Rowling's books.

