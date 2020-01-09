Harry, Meghan rile up British public, royal family

The news broke at prime time on Wednesday and immediately kicked US President Donald Trump from the top spot of the evening news. His appearance wasn't all that tantalizing anymore after he dismissed the possibility of war with Iran, which had been keeping everyone on the edge of their seats. After all, who wants to dwell on the topic of a potential World War Three when you can distract yourself with a juicy royal family drama instead?

Purge in the palace?

Keen observers had noted the absence of a photo of Harry, Meghan and their baby, Archie, on the queen's desk during her annual Christmas address. Apparently, the framed picture had fallen victim to a cleaning frenzy. Had the queen invited over Japanese tidy-up guru Marie Kondo and been advised to discard whatever no longer sparks joy? Probably not. So there must have been some darker, hidden meaning behind the mysteriously missing portrait in the gallery of family photos.

Was a plot forming against Meghan and Harry?

It's another slap in the face for Harry and Meghan. As in most families, there are the "good kids" who can do no wrong and suck up to their grandparents while the others stomp out of the room and slam the door behind them, yelling, "You won't be seeing us again anytime soon! And that little house you just renovated for us in Windsor? You can have it! It wasn't our style anyway."

Word has it that Prince Charles is the one behind the purge. He'd like to streamline the royal house and cap the clan at a manageable core group of people.

The first to go was his brother, Prince Andrew, after that scandalous friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, that stupid interview, those good-for-nothing daughters and that crazy ex of his. Princess Anne might still come in handy for special missions, like visits from Donald Trump and travel-happy Commonwealth autocrats. But the rest of the baggage brings nothing but crises and catastrophes.

Still, the fact that Prince Harry, who for years was everyone's darling, would take his father's household sweep so personally — that certainly wasn't part of the plan.

Cursed from the start

It's not as if there was a lack of warning. A US citizen — and an actress at that! When Harry announced his plans to marry Meghan, several skeptics chimed in. The nation's collective memory quickly conjured up images of Wallis Simpson, who was divorced and whose clothes were far too elegant. King Edward VIII abdicated because of her in 1936, causing a huge scandal. And now, Meghan, with her unworthy father, greedy half-siblings and her former career as a TV star?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story Meghan Markle and Prince Harry US TV actor Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, sixth-in-line to the British throne, met in July 2016 after they were introduced through friends. In September 2017, she told "Vanity Fair": "We're in love." They married less than 10 months later. In May 2019, Meghan gave birth to their first child, Archie. Now the couple has surprised the world by announcing that they'd leave their functions as royals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story Watched by billions Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was the focus of a media frenzy months ahead of the event, held on May 19, 2018. The traditional royal ceremony included for the first time elements of African American culture, such as a gospel choir, in reference to Meghan's roots. Several high profile Hollywood celebrities were among the guests — friends of the former actress.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story A smiling couple Prince Harry and Markle were photographed holding hands for the first time in September 2017, during a wheelchair tennis competition at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. The games for disabled or wounded soldiers and veterans were created by Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story The young Harry The youngest son of Prince Charles and the late princess Diana, Prince Henry of Wales — familiarly known as Prince Harry — was born in 1984. His childhood was dominated by his parents' messy divorce and Diana's tragically early death. The family is shown pictured together in 1995, with Harry on the left side next to his mother, and his brother Prince William next to their father.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story After Princess Diana's death Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. Harry was only 12 at the time, and his brother William, 15. This iconic picture shows the young princes bowing their heads as their mother's coffin is carried out of Westminster Abbey. The tragic event deeply affected Prince Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story A long process of grief Harry publicly revealed how much he had struggled throughout his life. In support of a mental health campaign, he revealed in an interview with the "Daily Telegraph" that he came "very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions." He added: "Shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life, but also my work as well."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story The playboy prince grows up The impulsive prince appears to have inherited his mother's ability to connect with people, as well as her sense of mischief. Often photographed with different attractive women, he was long labelled a "playboy." He once told Newsweek that he "wanted out" of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story The army as escape Photographs of him wearing a swastika at a costume party that were published in 2005 caused outrage. That same year, he entered the army, as many other royals have done, and spent 10 years serving in the British forces. He later admitted that his military service "was the best escape I've ever had" from the constant public attention.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story A popular prince Following his military career through which he served twice in Afghanistan, Harry has turned into one of Britain's most popular royals, not just within the country, but globally. Like his mother, he uses his public profile to raise awareness for different causes, including a recent campaign about mental health with William and Kate.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story Meghan Markle Britain barely knew who Meghan Markle was when her name started appearing on newspapers' front pages in October 2017. Born in 1981 in Los Angeles, as an actor she portrayed a lawyer in the hit TV show "Suits." News coverage on Prince Harry's girlfriend was hard-hitting, however, including comment pieces with "racial undertones" and "outright sexism and racism" online, said Harry's office.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story First marriage with producer Part of the criticism came in connection with her former marriage with film producer Trevor Engelson, from 2010 to 2013. Markle also had her own lifestyle blog, thetig.com, which she shut down after she came into the royal family's spotlight. On it, she had proudly declared her independence: "I've never wanted to be a lady who lunches — I've always wanted to be a woman who works," she wrote.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story Humanitarian work Like the prince, Markle does humanitarian work. She's an ambassador for the Canadian charity "World Vision Canada," which works for children in developing countries, and she also campaigns for women's rights with the UN. The actress has a degree in communications. Author: Elizabeth Grenier



In the run-up to the fairytale wedding, the British press divided into two camps. The FoMs — friends of Meghan — hailed her as a breath of fresh air in the stale house of the royals. A shot of American ease and ethnic diversity in the stiffly starched House of Windsor. A woman from a different background who had her own career. Their verdict was that it could only bode well. In the shark tank of the British tabloids, however, there were, of course, unpleasant references to Meghan's relatives and skin color.

Last year, on a Royal Tour of Africa, Prince Harry struck back, complaining that select media outlets had been vilifying and bullying his wife. Just when cheerful, heartwarming photos of the couple and their baby Archie were making their rounds, Harry threw a bombshell at the tabloid press, and the public's reaction wasn't very kind. Didn't the job description for a royal require certain qualities, like being able to take one for the team? What are these spoiled brats on about? And didn't Meghan know what she was getting into when she signed up? Prince Harry's outburst was a complete flop, leaving the young royals feeling entirely misunderstood.

First Brexit, now 'Megxit'

Just like in common families, the royals don't seem to communicate very well. Apparently, the queen hadn't been informed about Harry and Meghan's decision to leave. There are currently reports of bad blood between Harry and his brother, William, so they're keeping a safe distance from one another. And for some reason there's been a cut with Prince Charles — could Camilla be to blame? Grandma's constant nagging about duty and decency is hard to swallow anyway. By making the announcement to step back, it was the perfect opportunity to use one stone to kill the birds in the family, the media and the ungrateful public.

There are plenty of ways to enjoy life outside of the UK

On the upside, the news makes Harry and Meghan truly interesting again. They want to earn their own money — how will they do it? Will she star in a new TV show? And who would hire a prince who only knows how to pilot a helicopter? Will they go into advertising, cast shame on the family and lose their royal titles? Will they continue to campaign for climate protection while jetting about on a private plane? Where will they live, and in what kind of house? There are endless possibilities for renewed public participation in the lives of Harry and Meghan.

In short, after three long years of talks about Brexit, there is now a wonderful new topic for the British to get their teeth into: Megxit. Plenty to get all worked up about with no unpleasant side effects, and you can choose which side you want to be on. Meghan and Harry couldn't have done their country a better service in such otherwise bleak times.

