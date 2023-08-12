Harry Kane: Bayern Munich sign English football star

The captain of the English national team is the first Bundesliga addition to receive a transfer fee of over €100 million.

Harry Kane has signed his contract with FC Bayern Munich, the German team announced on Friday and is expected to be eligible to play in the Supercup against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

The 30-year-old captain of the England national team signed a contract with the Bavarian club to stay there until 2027. The deal was preceded by long negotiations with Kane's hometown club Tottenham Hotspur.

"I am very happy to be able to be a part of FC Bayern now. FC Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world and I have always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level in my career. FC Bayern is characterized by its winning culture — it feels very good to be here," Kane was quoted as saying in a press release.

The German champion had to undergo a long negotiation process to secure the signing. Image: augenklick/firo/picture alliance

In the hours before, fans and media had intensively followed Kane's movements on his way to Munich. After his somewhat delayed arrival at Oberpfaffenhofen airport near Munich, he completed his medical check and then arrived at the club's premises on Säbener Straße in the evening.

Videos circulating on the internet showed Kane waving to Bayern fans from a window.

Kane now has become the first Bundesliga addition to receive a transfer fee of more than 100 million euros. His contract was expected to include a salary of €25 million in Munich. The transfer fee is expected to be around €115 million.

Warm welcomes from FC Bayern

Thomas Müller welcomed Harry Kane to the German champion team ahead of the expected announcement of his move to Bayern Munich. "What a blockbuster transfer for our FC Bayern," the 2014 World Cup winner wrote on his Instagram account, saying: "A warm welcome to @HarryKane at this point."

"Welcome to Munich, Harry Kane! We are very happy about this new top-class acquisition. The transfer required tenacity, bite and perseverance — a big compliment to everyone involved at FC Bayern in these negotiations," said Bayern president Herbert Hainer.

"Harry Kane will not only strengthen FC Bayern, but will also look good to the entire Bundesliga," he added.

Jan-Christian Dreesen, Bayern's chief executive officer, said: "Our fans can look forward to one of the best goal scorers of our time."

los/ab (dpa, SID)