Harris, Trump face off in ABC presidential debate

Aditya Sharma
September 11, 2024

US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Donald Trump discussed issues like migration, the economy and the war in Ukraine. But whether the debate will make a difference on election day in November is an open question.

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he participates in an interview with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk

Trump attacks Democrats, praises Putin in Musk interview

Will the two-hour talk between X owner Elon Musk and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump matter to voters?
PoliticsAugust 14, 202409:15 min
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz arrive at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, smiling and waving

Kamala Harris hits campaign trail with running mate Tim Walz

Democrats are hoping the Minnesota governor will win over voters in battleground states like Wisconsin and Michigan.
PoliticsAugust 7, 202402:33 min
US Vice President Kamala Harris laughs heartily as she stands behind a lectern

Harris galvanizes US voters, but challenges remain

Since she entered the presidential race, Harris has generated huge momentum — but is it enough to beat Donald Trump?
PoliticsAugust 2, 202402:08 min
Members of the United Nations Security Council vote in May, 2024.

UN Security Council: Africa's push for permanent seats

The historic under-representation of Africa on the UN Security Council is back in the spotlight. Is change long overdue?
PoliticsAugust 14, 202402:39 min
Does it help to be rude to your president?

Kenyan officials warned that "goons" who heckle President Ruto will be arrested.
PoliticsJuly 31, 202403:27 min
Strasbourg | European Parliament

New European Parliament sees shift to the right

European Parliament is due to meet for its first session since the election which saw big gains for the far right.
PoliticsJuly 16, 202401:33 min
