Harris, Trump face off in ABC presidential debate

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaHarris, Trump face off in ABC presidential debateTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaAditya Sharma09/11/2024September 11, 2024US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Donald Trump discussed issues like migration, the economy and the war in Ukraine. But whether the debate will make a difference on election day in November is an open question.https://p.dw.com/p/4kVkKAdvertisement