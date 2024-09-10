Harris, Trump debate: Economy, MidEast, Ukraine in focus

09/11/2024 September 11, 2024 Why does the Harris-Trump debate matter?

The presidential debate has long been a hallmark of the American electoral process. This one comes at a time with 55 days left before voters cast their ballot for president.

Kamala Harris rose to the top of the ticket after Joe Biden dropped out of the race on July 21 following his poor performance at what was the first presidential debate of the 2024 race against Donald Trump.

Biden, facing scrutiny for being in his eighties, endorsed Harris after he ended his reelection bid.

Kathleen Hall Jamieson, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, told AP news agency that debates mostly “reinforce voters’ ideas” but still are important in moving voters who have yet to decide whom to support or whether to vote at all.

And that “can change the outcomes in close races.” Both Donald Trump’s election in 2016 and Joe Biden’s in 2020 were decided by fewer than 100,000 votes spread across three states.

Reporters covering the Harris campaign say that voters will have a chance to learn about Harris, whom they've only recently gotten a chance to know as a presidential candidate.

Harris's team is laying out the issues she hopes to inform voters on — including abortion and immigration.

Trump's age, 79, has been in focus, as he faces a younger 59-year-old Harris.

Reporters in touch with Donald Trump's team say that Trump is no stranger to rallies and TV interviews that last for an hour or more. He is also fairly quick on his feet. This will be his seventh presidential debate.

TV presidential debates sometimes fade away in the fast-paced campaign news cycle, but they can also leave a lasting impression. Experts say debates usually turn into memorable ones if they reveal something about the character or capacity of the candidate.

For example, in 1992, President George H.W. Bush was criticized for looking down at his watch during the trilateral debate with Democrat Bill Clinton and independent candidate Ross Perot.

He lost the election to Clinton that year. The moment has gone down in history as one of the most infamous TV debate moments.