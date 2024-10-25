Harris, Trump vie for diverse and growing Latino electorate

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaHarris, Trump vie for diverse and growing Latino electorateTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaBen Fajzullin | Benjamin Alvarez Gruber in Washington, D.C.10/25/2024October 25, 2024A record 36 million Latinos are eligible to vote in the 2024 US presidential election. Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are vying for the support of the highly diverse Hispanic community. DW's Benjamin Alvarez Gruber reports. https://p.dw.com/p/4mFTrAdvertisement