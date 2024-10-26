Harris torches Texas abortion ban at rally with Beyonce

Texas, which leans conservative, has a near-total ban on abortion. Although it's not a battleground state, Harris used the visit to warn women across the country how a second Trump term could impact abortion rights.

US Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris championed abortion rights at a rally in Houston, Texas on Friday, a mere 11 days before the closely-contested presidential race comes to fruition on November 5.

The vice president addressed over 20,000 supporters, telling them former Republican President Donald Trump had undone decades of progress when he appointed Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade and sparked a reproductive health crisis. Trump is Harris' rival in the 2024 race for the White House.

Harris warns of Trump national abortion ban

"For anyone watching from another state, if you think you are protected from Trump abortion bans because you live in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, New York, California, or any state where voters or legislators have protected reproductive freedom, please know: No one is protected," she said.

"Because a Donald Trump national ban will outlaw abortion in every single state."

Texas, which leans conservative, was the first state to implement a near-total abortion ban in 2021. Trump has promised to veto a national abortion ban if he gets a second term in office, but his evangelical supporters are urging more restrictions on the practice.

Texas is not one of the few swing states in the US which is likely to decide the outcome of the 2024 US election, such as Pennsylvania or Wisconsin. By visiting Texas, Harris is trying to warn voters in swing states of the ramifications of abortion ban and how it could impact women if Trump returns to the White House.

Harris listed downstream effects of abortion bans on women who now had "fewer options” and said there are "fewer medical students choosing to specialize in women's health."



Beyonce's endorsement

Pop superstar Beyonce backed the US vice president at the rally in her first political appearance this election cycle.

"It's time for America to sing a new song," Beyonce told the roaring supporters in Houston, which is also her hometown. The singer did not perform any of her hits.

"I'm not here as a celebrity. I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother," Beyonce said. She spoke about reproductive rights and added how her children would see "the sacrifices made so we can witness the strength of a woman ... reimagining what leadership is."

Beyonce — one of the most popular pop artists of the generation — has an audience largely made up of women.

Harris and Trump are neck-and-neck in national polls and in key battleground states.

However, the vice president has picked up an advantage over the former president when it comes to female voters. Harris led Trump by 49% to 36%, or 13 percentage points, among women voters in a Reuters/Ipsos poll published late in August.



